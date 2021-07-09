When does Ilia Topuria fight Ryan Hall at UFC 264?

The UFC lives its first major event in Las Vegas after the pandemic. The ‘City of Sin’ has been and is being the company’s great refuge for events without fans, but for the first time in more than a year and a half the horn will sound in that town and it will do so with fans. McGregor and Poirier are the most anticipated, but in that show there will also be a Spanish flavor with Ilia Topuria.

What time does Ilia Topuria fight at UFC 264?

The fight between Ilia Topuria and Ryan Hall is framed in the second round of preliminaries of UFC 264. That section of the evening is scheduled to begin at 02:00 hours (Spanish peninsular time) of the early morning from Saturday July 10 to Sunday July 11. The lawsuit of the Hispano-Georgian will be the second in those preliminaries, so It is scheduled to start around 02:30 (Spanish peninsular time).

Where can you watch the Ilia Topuria vs. Ryan Hall match at UFC 264?

The fight between Ilia Topuria and Ryan Hall can be followed in Spain in two different ways. DAZN, which has the rights to the UFC live in our country, will also broadcast the preliminaries on this occasion (usually only the stellar cards can be seen). Therefore, the event can be seen from 02:00 (01:00, in the Canary Islands) from Saturday, July 10 to Sunday, July 11. The platform also has a documentary available in which they present the Hispanic-Georgian. In addition, the show will also be broadcast through the UFC application, UFC Fight Pass, in which comments will only be available in English.