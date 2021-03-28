When does daylight saving time start?

At 02:00 am (peninsular time) next Sunday, March 28, it will be 03:00 am. We will have to advance the clocks one hour to adapt to the time change that marks the beginning of summer. We will have one less hour of sleep but, in return, we will gain one more hour of light from now on.

Will it be the last time we have to carry out the time change officially?

According to the European Commission, 2021 could be the last year in which we carry out this time change, that is, for the next time change, to winter time, which traditionally takes place during the month of October, it would be the last occasion in which we would have to touch the “hands” of our clock. Anyway, Spain has not yet decided which time zone to use, so the modification to this change in our country is a mystery.

Each country will have to decide what to do with the time change and what time zone to adhere to.

Curiosities about the time change

Have you ever wondered what the origins of the time change are? There is a particular anecdote at the end of the 19th century, when the New Zealand astronomer and entomologist George Vernon Hudson made a first formal proposal to carry out an official time change. Your motivation? He proposed this system to the Wellington Philosophical Society in 1895 because he valued those extra hours of daylight after work as a time to collect insects. He found that getting up earlier in spring and summer was very useful for collecting insects.