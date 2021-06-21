When does Colombia play Brazil for the quarterfinal qualification? Date, time Copa América | America’s Cup 2021

Colombia lost its first match in the Copa América 2021, this Sunday, June 20, by losing 1-2 with Peru. Thus, he adds 4 points in the absence of two days in group B of the contest; although the National Team only has one game left and their classification to the quarterfinals will be played against Brazil. Almost nothing!

The next day will be Wednesday June 23rd. In the early hours (4:00 pm in Colombia), Venezuela will face Ecuador. The baseline match will be at 7 pm: Brazil, who rested this Sunday, will rival Colombia, led by Reinaldo Rueda.

How is Colombia classified?

Brazil has 6 points in 2 games, and it seems that no one will prevent them from making the perfect performance. That is the mission of Colombia: to score against the local team. If he draws or wins, the National Team will immediately qualify for the next round of the Cup.

If you lose, you will have to wait for several results. Ecuador is the team Colombia is targeting: it faces Peru on the same Wednesday and Brazil on the last date (Sunday, June 27); If the Ecuadorians do not add more than two points, that is, they do not win, Colombia will advance.

Venezuela can also qualify Colombia: it rests on Wednesday and on the last date it cannot beat Peru; thus, it would not surpass the Selection of Reinaldo Rueda in the standings.