When do you broadcast ‘La cocinera de Castamar’? So you can follow the chapters open and on Netflix

The engagement between Diego and Amelia will star in the sixth episode of Castamar’s cook. An agreement that surprised the viewers of the period series, who see how the love of Diego and Clara increases with each new broadcast. The Atresmedia series has already issued five episodes so far, but it offers many facilities to re-engage with the series.

What is it about

Set in 18th century Madrid, Castamar’s Cook is the adaptation of the homonymous book by Fernando J. Múñez. The cook Clara Belmonte (Michelle jenner) works for the Duke of Castamar (Roberto Enriquez), something that will produce a loving approach between the two. This will light a dangerous flame, at a time when class differences are frowned upon. A problem that will be even more pressing with Enrique de Arcona’s quest for revenge (Hugo Silva) and the filing of Amelia’s relationship (Maria Hervás).

Where can you see it

Castamar’s Cook is issued by Antena 3 on Thursdays at 10:45 p.m.. Atresmedia also offers the opportunity to preview fiction on its platform Atresplayer Premium.

Following the agreement between Atresmedia and Netflix, the platform launches a new chapter on its platform weekly. A premiere that occurs just one day after the broadcast. The streaming service has made available to its subscribers the arrival date of the next episodes.

Chapter 6: may 14

Chapter 7: May 21th

Chapter 8: May 28

Chapter 9: June 4th

Chapters 10, 11 and 12: premiere in june

Will the love between the cook and the duke succeed in being stronger than the obstacles?