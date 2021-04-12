When do the “American Idol” live shows start?

ABC / Eric McCandless American Idol

Tonight, April 12, is the first “live show” of this season of American Idol. The top 16 contestants were revealed last night, and tonight, they’ll face off in hopes of becoming the country’s next star singer.

The top 16 contestants are:

• Alanis Sophia

• Alyssa Wray

• Ava August

• Beane

• Caleb Kennedy

• Casey Bishop

• Cassandra Coleman

• Chayce Beckham

• Colin Jamieson

• Deshawn Goncalves

• Grace Kinstler

• Graham DeFranco

• Hunter Metts

• Madison Watkins

• Willie Spence

• Wyatt Pike

This is what you need to know:

Luke Bryan to miss first live show

Tonight Luke Bryan will be out of the first live show as he tested positive for Covid-19.

The singer made the announcement on Monday, April 12, writing on Twitter: “It saddens me to say that I will not be a part of @AmericanIdol’s first live show tonight. I tested positive for COVID, but I’m fine and I hope to be back soon. “

I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show. I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon. – Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) April 12, 2021

How will things be with Bryan out of the picture?

According to CNN, Paula Abdul will replace the country singer. In a statement to the outlet, the network shared: “Luke will be missed on our first #AmericanIdol live show tonight, but he is now resting in quarantine at home and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

As fans will recall, Abdul was a part of ten seasons of American Idol when the show aired on Fox.

At this time, it is unclear exactly how long Abdul will be in the judge’s chair.

Why did Paula Abdul leave “Idol”?

Now that Abdul is taking over from Bryan, people may wonder what made her leave Idol in the first place.

According to an MTV News article, Abdul left the show amid negotiations for a raise in his salary.

The outlet wrote: “The Times reported that Abdul made about $ 2 million last season and was looking for a big raise, ultimately turning down a 30 percent pay raise and a multi-year deal worth more than $ 10 million. According to TMZ, the show’s producers made an initial offer that Abdul didn’t like, then turned down a counter offer from the judge and made him yet another offer. But instead of responding, Abdul reportedly surprised everyone involved by tweeting his goodbye to the show Tuesday night. The New York Daily News set its starting price at $ 12 million per season. “

Before that, MTV reported, Abdul said she felt “underrated” by the show’s producers.

What has Abdul been up to since then? In 2016, he performed for the first time in 26 years at the Mixtape Festival in Pennsylvania. That same year, he also toured with Boyz II Men, which marked his first tour in 25 years.

In an interview with Elle in 2016, Abdul was asked what made her decide to return to the stage after 20 years.

She answered:

Many reasons! I took a long break and had suffered some injuries in the past. Then I went back to television with American Idol and that took up a good decade of my life. Then I also went out to do some more television. I always wanted to go back on stage, because I missed him. I wanted to get back in close contact with the people who have supported me throughout my career and to be able to see them again. Plus, they asked me all the time if I’d ever do it again. Finally I said: You know what? I want to do it and I’m going to make it a priority. I’m very passionate about it and it’s fun, and I want to connect with my fans across the country.

Tonight, American Idol’s live shows will air at 8:00 pm on ABC.

