When do Sporting Cristal vs. Arsenal for the South American Cup | Round of 16 | Going match

South American Cup

Sporting Cristal and Arsenal de Sarandí will face a new challenge in the Copa Sudamericana when they meet this Wednesday, July 14, in the first leg of the round of 16. Know the day, time and TV channel to follow the commitment LIVE.

ConmebolSporting Cristal vs. Sarandí Arsenal.

In the National Stadium of Lima, Sporting Cristal Y Sarandí Arsenal They will be measured this Wednesday, July 14, in the framework of the first leg of the round of 16 of the South American Cup. After arriving by different means, the two teams will seek to take the first step towards the next round of the contest.

El Cervecero will have another opportunity to impose his football in the international tournament, where he agreed after finishing third in his group in the Copa Libertadores. Now, those led by Roberto Mosquera they will try to obtain a revenue from their new possibility in a continental competition.

The Viaduct, for its part, knows that the challenge will not be easy, but during this edition of the tournament it showed that it can overcome any opponent in front of it. In this scenario, the cadre commanded by Sergio Rondina they managed to take first place in Group C, where they beat Ceará, Bolívar and Jorge Wilstermann.

So far, the teams have not met in any official match. Consequently, they will want to appropriate the victory in the first match of the history to increase the hopes of advancing the phase.

Sporting Cristal vs. Arsenal when and at what time do they play for the South American Cup?

Sporting Cristal and Arsenal will meet on Wednesday, July 14. The duel between both squads is agreed at 5:15 pm (Peru time) and will take place at the National Stadium in Lima.

Hours by country

Argentina: 7.15pm

Bolivia: 6.15pm

Brazil: 7.15pm

Chile: 6.15pm

Colombia: 5.15 pm

Ecuador: 5.15pm

Mexico: 5.15pm

Paraguay: 6.15pm

Peru: 5.15pm

Uruguay: 7.15pm

Venezuela: 6.15pm

United States: 3:15 p.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. ET

Sporting Cristal vs. Arsenal Where and how to watch the game LIVE?

The transmission of this game will be in charge of ESPN 3. You will have all the details of the match on the Bolavip website.

TV channels by country

ESPN 3: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela

CONMEBOL TV: Brazil

Fanatiz and beIN Sports: USA

