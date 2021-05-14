When do I get and with what vaccine?

With an eye on the desired herd immunity expected to be achieved by late summer, the Government has been modifying the vaccination strategy depending on the availability of vaccines and the characteristics of each serum.

The latest change has already been approved by the Public Health Commission and now contemplates the possibility of inoculate those over 50 with Janssen’s, and teenagers with Pfizer’s with conditions (12-15 years) of very high risk.

After immunizing the groups considered essential and the older population, the so-called “baby boom” generation (between 50 and 59 years old) has already begun to be vaccinated, who were initially going to be given one of the two messenger RNA vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna). However, the Public Health Commission has decided to change the course of the plan again and establish that they will acquire immunity against the coronavirus through the Janssen single-dose.

In addition, in the seventh update they also include a new group, 10, which refers to people from between 40 and 49 years of age (born between 1972 and 1981, inclusive) that will be inoculated with the vaccines “that are considered based on availability”.

Emphasizing the “priority” of finishing vaccinating those over 60 and those at high risk, the department of Carolina Darias highlights in the document that “the number of doses of vaccines available has increased considerably in the second quarter with respect to those received in the first “, as well as the administration capacity of the communities.

Therefore, the goal now is to complete the immunization of groups “with an essential function for society”, in parallel with the vaccination of those between 50 and 9 years of age.

Immunization of the first four prioritized groups continues its course and is even almost finished in some of them. Now, the objective is to continue advancing in mass vaccination in order to reach that 70% of the immunized adult population in the month of August. So, how is the calendar, and what vaccines will each group be inoculated?

AstraZeneca

One of the latest changes in the strategy has been the extension of the age limit for the AstraZeneca vaccine, which until April remained at 18-55 years and which Health went on to recommend it for those over 55 years old, “taking into account the new scientific evidence”.

In this way, vaccination was continued in the 60-65 year-old group and in the group of people between 66 and 69 years old. All those under 60 who had received the first dose were in doubt AstraZeneca before changing strategy. For them, who have not yet given a conclusion on the second dose claiming that, as the recommended period of administration is 12 weeks after the first, “there is still time” to evaluate how to act and with which vaccine to complete. the guideline.

Meanwhile, they advance in the immunization of first four prioritization groups (health personnel not previously vaccinated, workers in penitentiary institutions, groups such as physiotherapists or dentists and groups with an “essential function for society”), whose phase has almost concluded.

Messenger RNA Vaccines: Pfizer and Moderna

The groups that receive or will receive the vaccine that works with mRNA (either from Pfizer or Moderna) will be joined “preferably” by those patients considered “very high risk” (group 7), to whom the vaccine will be inoculated simultaneously to the age group of 70 to 79 years, “if it does not correspond to them before by age group” and in order to “achieve the greatest protection in a shorter period of time”.

Thus, anyone at risk over 16-18 years old They will be vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna, depending on availability, and in parallel with the vaccination of the age group 70-79 years (5B).

In addition, for at-risk adolescents between 12 and 15 years, Health has established to inoculate the Pfizer vaccine, after the study of the pharmaceutical company that will demonstrate its effectiveness at those ages.

Therefore, this group includes the people with the following conditions: hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, solid organ transplantation and waiting list for solid organ transplantation, renal replacement therapy (hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis), oncohematological disease, solid organ cancer treated with cytotoxic chemotherapy, metastatic or radiotherapy for tumors of Thoracic location with risk of pneumonitis, primary immunodeficiencies, HIV infection with less than 200 cells / ml despite effective ART and undetectable viral load, and Down syndrome aged 40 and over.

Also with these vaccines continue with older age groups, such as those over 80 years of age who have all already received at least one dose (97.1% have the full regimen).

In addition, the latest change in the plan already includes the pregnant or in the lactation period, those who propose to vaccinate with mRNA vaccines “when appropriate according to the prioritization group to which they belong.”

Janssen’s single dose will serve as a ‘wild card’

As noted in the sixth update of the strategy, the first doses of Janssen were intended for the elderly, between 70 and 79 years of age, in line with the objective of having those over 60 vaccinated as soon as possible.

They will prioritize to inject this serum also to the most “difficult to vaccinate” population, such as highly dependent or autistic, as well as seasonal workers, sailors, homeless or unregulated immigrants. In addition, according to the draft that this newspaper has had access to, the latest update also includes vaccinating with Janssen to the call generation of the “baby boom” (between 50 and 59 years old).

It is used at the moment in parallel with mRNA or AstraZeneca vaccines, depending on age. As is the case of large dependents (group 4) and their caregivers, who receive one or the other serum depending on the age of the person and the availability of the vaccine.

The same is true for people over 70 years old. For them (group 5A and 5B), you will also be vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen, depending on availability.

And those who have been previously infected?

This has been one of the latest developments. Based on the evidence, Carolina Darias’ ministry concludes that “the vast majority of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 produce neutralizing antibodies”, and that the number of cases of reinfection “is very low” in the six months after infection.

Therefore, and after the results of studies that show a “very satisfactory” immune response with a single dose in previously infected people – “whether or not they had detectable antibodies before vaccination” – they establish that they will receive a single injection of any of the mRNA vaccines in children under 65 years of age. Yes, both doses will be inoculated to residents, large dependents and people with very high-risk conditions.

Who goes once immunized those over 60?

Once the population over 60 years of age has been vaccinated, the vaccination of:

Other health and social health personnel not previously vaccinated and workers of penitentiary institutions (group 3) Collectives with a essential function for society. 50 and 59 years, whom some communities have already begun to vaccinate. People between 40 and 49 years old.