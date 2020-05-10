The auto parts sector in Mexico expects to restart operations between May 12-13, reported Oscar Albin, president of the National Auto Parts Industry (INA). Read: CDMX spike is expected to last until May 20

As one of the measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the federal government determined that all non-essential activities were to be closed until May 30, which included the production of auto parts.

The maquiladoras are paralyzed by COVID-19.

So far, the Ministry of Economy (SE) has not given a specific date for the reopening of auto parts production in Mexico, however, according to Albin, it is estimated that it will take place in mid-May, as it seeks to synchronize operations with United States’ trading partners.

One of the cornerstones in the automotive industry in the North America region is Michigan, United States, which is closely linked to the supply and processes in Mexico, which will open its plants on May 18, explained the sector representative.

“The federal government has indicated to us, and the President of the Republic has indicated it in some morning conferences, that the auto parts industry, in particular, will rejoin three to five days before when its customers in the United States open for manufacture, “he recalled.

Of the total auto parts exports that Mexico sends to the United States, around 50 percent is concentrated in Michigan. Said state sends raw material to the country, where it is incorporated into some component and returned for the final assembly, making it a circular process dependent on each other, he stressed.

“If that is so and we have to support that start, we should be starting operations on May 12 or May 13 at the latest, to open our factories, reincorporate personnel, apply all the health standards we have to have and start to ship components, something like Thursday (May 14) or Friday (May 15).

So that in transportation, which two, three days ago, it arrives at the source of work or manufacturing work, between Monday (18) and Tuesday (19), “he explained.

Likewise, he added that Michigan is also a supplier to the Midwest area, where there are important states for the automotive industry such as Illinois, Ohio or Indiana, so, in a chain, it would allow the reopening of plants in those other entities.

There is no more time, we have to prepare for the opening; To do this, we have worked closely with the Social Security people, “said Albin.

He commented that they have already worked with the auto parts manufacturing network on what are the health characteristics that they must have in their work centers in order to safely restart operations.

Even on Thursday, pilot tests were carried out in five companies in the State of Mexico, in a kind of simulation of how the operation should be with the new measures.

He assured that if it is not possible to maintain a healthy distance between workers who are in the production chain, physical barriers will be incorporated, such as those made of transparent acrylic.

Before the pandemic shutdown, this industry employed nearly 900,000 people in Mexico.

