when DJing at night is not being a DJ

People in the queue to enter the Hospital Nurse Isabel Zendal, at dawn this Tuesday. (Photo: JAVIER PORTILLO)

When the Community of Madrid announced that the Isabel Zendal Nursing Hospital was going to vaccinate 24 hours a day, the region chaired by the popular Isabel Díaz Ayuso was already among the autonomies that lagged behind in the administration of doses compared to the total available. But at the end of Monday, the first working day injecting at night, Madrid is already the worst: it has only put 85.3% of the 5,066,000 vaccines it has received.

That is why, as Fernando Prados, general coordinator of Zendal, recognizes, the obsession to immunize the faster and faster it is after the Valdebebas vaccination party, organized at dawn by the Community. Meadows, yes, strives to reassure: “There is no contraindication to vaccinate at night.” Neither alcohol nor sleeping pills affect immunization.

Ayuso herself explained that the uninterrupted schedule will allow “reaching up to 20,000 daily vaccinations [en el Zendal] and see that moment in which all Madrilenians are finally vaccinated ”. The truth is that the Spanish Society of Public Health blesses the nocturnal spree of the vaccine if it implies accelerating the pace: “Anything that is advancing with vaccination is always positive,” the spokesman, Manuel Franco, values ​​this newspaper.

Only between this Monday at 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. this Tuesday, Zendal has planned to inject 1920 doses to as many people who have shown up at the hospital with their appointment on their mobile. Although some, such as a woman who has accompanied a friend, have shown up, glass in hand.

– “It’s my birthday and I’m celebrating it,” he justified himself while waiting outside the queue.

A woman holds a glass, at dawn this Tuesday, at the Isabel Zendal Nurse Hospital. (Photo: JAVIER PORTILLO)

Most of the ten people consulted for this report have recognized that going at night has not been their first …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.