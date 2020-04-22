Before becoming a football globetrotter (14 clubs, 9 countries and 3 different continents), Florent Sinama-Pongolle (35) was first of all one of the youngest French players to leave France for abroad. The international striker (1 selection in 2008) joined Liverpool in 2003 at the age of 18 with his cousin Anthony Le Tallec. An intimidating transfer for the player who experienced a particular entry.

🚨 Monstrous anecdote alert from @ sinamapongolle4 on his first match with Liverpool in the preseason .. He tells us about a surreal confusion between El Hadji Diouf and Steven Gerrard at halftime .. with Gerrard Houiller in the middle. (Take out the popcorn 🍿🍿🍿🍿) pic.twitter.com/yXxQqiQgHU – 😷 (@walidacherchour) April 22, 2020

In a live Instagram with journalist Walid Acherchour, he remembered his first game with the Reds marked by a violent altercation between his teammates El-Hadji Diouf and Steven Gerrard in the locker room at halftime of a friendly meeting . “We were traumatized,” he smiles. “We had just arrived. You imagine, you’re a young kid and you say to yourself, that’s the professional world of this level … It’s hot! Gerrard had had to ask him to make a pass and ‘El-Hadj’ had farted a cable. Except that he didn’t speak English! His English was scorched. “

“They hated each other, he continues. Gerrard arrives and insults him in English except that El-Hadj could not answer him! He went to get Gérard Houllier (then manager of Liverpool, editor’s note) and asked him: ‘dis him that I didn’t give him … his mother, I’m not his friend. I couldn’t take it anymore! “

“From where the coach was going to get involved in the mess?” Sinama-Pongolle continues. Me, if I get confused with someone, I will see him. There, it’s like I’m going to see a third no one to tell him to get the message out. He went to the coach and said, ‘you tell him,’ I’m not from here, I’m putting him on the line. ‘”

“Gerrard was nothing at all”

Diouf, who joined Liverpool in 2002 from Lens for 18.5 million euros, has never hidden his aversion to Steven Gerrard. Invited to the show Le Vestiaire in 2016, the Senegalese had violently criticized the former idol of Anfield, who had denounced the weak interest of his ephemeral teammate for Liverpool.

“He said that because I had stood up to him,” he said. Everyone was stooping in front of Stevie-G all over England and when I arrived, I showed him that he was nothing at all. ” Diouf had finally left Liverpool in 2004. Florent Sinama-Pongolle had left the club in 2005 a few months after the victory in the Champions League.