when different pathologies are present in the same individual

The World Health Organization defines health as a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being, and not only the absence of diseases or illnesses.

For its part, the disease is an alteration or deviation of the physiological state in one or more systems of the body, for generally known causes, manifested by characteristic symptoms and signs, and whose evolution is more or less predictable.

The European paradigm in health

Today the world’s population is aging rapidly. Between 2015 and 2050, the proportion of individuals over 60 years of age will rise from 900 million to 2 billion, representing an increase from 12% to 22%.

In parallel, the aging of the population and its patterns of exposure to risk factors have caused the number of people living with chronic diseases to skyrocket. Nothing trivial considering that chronic diseases are of long duration and slow progression, and that they are behind 63% of all causes of death in the world. In 2008 alone, 36 million people died of a chronic disease, of which 71% were over 60 years of age.

As if that were not enough, chronic diseases have negative consequences, mainly in relation to the limitation of functional capacity, well-being and social impairment. This progressive increase in patients with complex clinical profiles due to chronic diseases, frequently associated with each other, has led to the general use of the term multimorbidity.

What is multimorbidity?

Multimorbidity is defined as any combination of a chronic disease with at least one other disease (acute or chronic). Or with a disorder in which a person has physical symptoms but that cannot be explained by a physical (organic) disease.

The problem is serious and has a great impact on workers, due to its damage to quality of life and labor productivity. People with multimorbidity have higher rates of absenteeism, greater possibilities of temporary or permanent leave and, consequently, lower rates of employability.

Furthermore, multimorbidity is associated with sociodemographic and physical characteristics (obesity, etc.), negative self-evaluation of health, loneliness and low quality of life. Women, older people, with a lower level of education and a regular / poor health self-assessment are more likely to have multimorbidity.

One in three older Europeans suffers from multimorbidity

In the European population aged 50 years or older, the prevalence of multimorbidity is approximately 28% among men and 35% among women. The most common health conditions are cardio-metabolic and osteoarticular diseases in both sexes, and emotional disorders in women aged 50 to 59 years.

As we have been able to verify in a recent study, there is great variability in the prevalence of multimorbidity in Europe, even between countries in the same region. Above all, it has increased in central European countries (Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France and Switzerland) and in Spain.

Current trends indicate an increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases (osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis and hip and / or femoral fracture) and neurodegenerative diseases (Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and dementia or senility).

Therapeutic strategies have classically focused on a single pathology. However, in this context of chronicity and multiple pathologies, it is necessary to modify this approach towards a more comprehensive one.

With multimorbidity so widespread, interventions should be rethought, moving towards a model that includes personalized clinical interventions. This model should take into account the different patterns of multimorbidity and the historical, social and economic context of the individuals. Implementing it could require changes in medical training, research, organization and financing of health services.

