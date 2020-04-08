When did WWE decide to send Apollo Crews to RAW? Although we saw it on Monday, the decision was not made long ago with the shipment of Crews to RAW.

When did WWE decide to send Apollo Crews to RAW?

On Monday night we were able to see Apollo Crews fight in WWE RAW against Aleister Black in a match that lasted just over 27 minutes and made us discover that Crews is still as good as he was as Uhaa Nation.

But within this novelty, we also had another and that is that Crews belonged to the WWE SmackDown roster and shortly after the fight it was announced that Crews had been transferred to RAW, for a Draft pick that was still pending.

But, when did you decide to transfer Crews? Well, according to Dave Meltzer, the transfer was decided last week and it was done so late that the match between Crews and Black had to be recorded on Friday when all the company’s recordings had been stopped until April 10. , and was subsequently included in the program of the red mark that had already been recorded.

Now we will need to know what will happen with Apollo Crews and if there is really any important reason for the transfer of Crews to the red mark, since during his career in the company, the Afro-American fighter has had neither the luck nor the support that was expected and that he deserved Apollo Crews.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the web about WWE not to miss what happens in the world of Wrestling or any of the wrestlemania news Don’t miss a thing!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.