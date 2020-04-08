In these times, with all the sport stopped and without much to talk about, it is time to work more in reflection and analysis. Recently, we debated which Federer we have seen was better, whether the Roger of 2006 or the one of 2017 and thinking about posing the same premise about Rafael Nadal, It was not really clear when we saw the peak of the Balearic throughout his career. There are several years where we saw him be tremendously superior to the rest of his rivals and it would be difficult to choose a single Nadal from all that we have been able to see since he turned professional in 2001.

Rafa’s first great year came in 2008. In that season, the Spanish came to dispute the brutality of 93 games, losing only 11 of them. Just that year he broke two milestones in his career for the first time, climbing to first place in the ranking and winning more than one Slam in the same season, with that remembered Wimbledon final against Federer. It could be said that it was the first year that Nadal took a step forward in his performance on hard court and that was what really made him ‘click’ in his game.

It was the first year that he reached the semis in Australia and the US Open, not to mention that he took the Olympic gold in Beijing, played on cement. It was the most offensive version of Rafa, seen to date, when until then perhaps a somewhat more defensive style prevailed and play against. We saw him take a small step forward and be more consistent with his right, knowing how to control his rivals from the baseline.

That 2008 Nadal had very few weak points and even at service he left spectacular numbers, with 75.6% of points won with the first service, 58.6% with the second and an impressive 88.8% of games won in the service . Overall, he was the sixth best on the serve circuit, beating Djokovic and only a tad behind Federer.

If we want to discover the best Nadal of his entire career, we can’t miss 2010, the one that at the number level is the best of all. Rafa managed to win three Grand Slams (Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open), three Masters 1000 and reached the final for the first time in the ATP Finals. Of course, the year ended as number 1 and perhaps, in terms of superiority, this was the year where the distance from the rest of the tennis players was greater. At some point in the 2010 season, there was no one who could cough up Rafa.

And we are not just talking about the land, where he won everything he played (22 games, where he only lost one set against Almagro in Madrid and one set against Gulbis in Rome), but also beyond it. The US Open that year was marked as a frame. He planted himself in the final without losing a single set and surprisingly beat a whole Novak Djokovic, who at the time was already an outstanding player. Possibly, Nadal never got to serve at the same level as in that 2010 US Open after making certain changes to his grip, which allowed him to end the season with better numbers than Federer on serve and even winning more games on serve (90,%) than John Isner himself (89.8%).

Another great year in Nadal’s career was 2013. After skipping the second half of 2012 due to his knee injury, he arrived with more enthusiasm than ever and practically wiped out everything he encountered along the way. Rafa arrived in June losing only two games and returned to a huge level in the summer, winning Canada, Cincinnati and the US Open consecutively. Once again, he knew how to get the most out of his most offensive version and this may be the year that he was most comfortable playing on cement, as if that were his most natural surface.

If in other years his serve had perhaps been his differential factor, in this phase of his career it is worth noting the crossed backhand. In that US Open 2013, Nadal found in this blow his point of imbalance in the games. Djokovic never knew how to tame the crumbling backhand that the Balearic posed during the final, very inclined towards Rafa at almost all times. With Rafa comfortable at the service, perfect with his right and with a brutal confidence with the backhand, we find an almost invincible player, as it could be seen in that 2013 where he also finished as number 1 in the world and once again set foot in the final in the ATP Finals, the last time I would make it.

We had to wait a bit to see again a version of Nadal that could resemble those of other seasons. After a time with some ups and downs and after a major new injury in late 2016, Rafa returned to a very high level in 2017, year where he wins two Grand Slams again and ends as the best player on the circuit. Only overshadowed at certain stages of the season by an immeasurable Federer, Rafa returned to be far superior to all on clay and lifted the title in the US Open beating Del Potro.

The 2017 version of Nadal is characterized by experience at all levels. A hitting machine from corner to corner, very fast of legs despite his age (perhaps the finest years he was on his feet) which is joined by his tremendous competitive character and his way of reading the games. As we say, except Federer at the beginning of the season, there was no one who could stand up to him that season.

And with this, we come to the year 2019, where the season also ends as the best in the world, with two more Grand Slams in his pocket and following in the wake of what was shown in 2017. If in that year he found his greatest rival in Federer, in 2019 it was Djokovic who prevented Rafa He won three Slams again that season. The Serb was tremendously superior in the Australian final and it was one of the few times in the whole year that Nadal was seen to be so inferior to someone.

He finished the season quite exhausted and with some physical problems but once again, he left us excellent moments of tennis and bordering on one of his best levels ever. As if time had not passed, that mentality and that animal instinct to go for every ball continued to make a difference and put that extra point on his tennis on every surface that was played.

Having seen it and analyzing its best seasons, When did we see the best Nadal of his entire career? Was it in 2008, 2010, 2013, 2017 or 2019? Of course, it is a more than difficult choice and surely each fan will have a different opinion and it would be difficult to reach consensus. From what the eyes of the writer have witnessed, I have never seen Rafa as superior to his rivals as he did in that US Open 2010 (not counting clay, where perhaps 2017 was when he reached his peak in this surface). What do you think?

