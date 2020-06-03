.

Jennifer López gets sentimental: what happened to her 21 years ago?

At 50, Jennifer López is a woman realized not only on a personal and family level, but also on a professional level. And in the midst of the COVID-19 quarantine, the Bronx Diva became nostalgic, remembering that on June 1 she celebrated one of the most important dates of her life.

The singer put on long tablecloths to celebrate one more anniversary of one of the most important milestones that has marked her singing career: the release of her first album, entitled “On the 6”.

The interpreter of “Let’s Get Loud” shared her feelings with her millions of followers on Instagram, where she was very excited to remember that moment that ended up catapulting her to fame, two years after she got under the spotlight after the premiere. from his movie “Selena”.

“I can’t believe this was 21 years ago today. You all have my love today and every day. I am here for you and I am with you forever and ever! ♥ ️🧡💛💚💙 # OnThe6 ”, was the comment with which J.Lo wanted to celebrate his anniversary of his famous album, which was the kick of good luck for the rest of the albums that followed.

“On The 6”, which is the singer’s debut album, was released on June 1, 1999 and months later, in November, the Spanish edition of the album was released. Music production figures such as Rodney Jerkins, Cory Rooney, Dan Shea and Sean “Puffy” Combs, who was the artist’s partner at the time, served as producers.

The album went triple platinum and managed to sell over 8 million copies worldwide.

Among the main songs that became successful with that production were “If You Had My Love”, which was number one, “Waiting for Tonight”, “No Me Ames”, “Let’s Get Loud” and “Feelin ‘So Good” , among others.

After the publication of the singer, her fans did not stop praising her and congratulating her for consolidating the luxurious career she has managed to build, while sending her all kinds of messages.

“Happy anniversary mama”, “what an artist beauty”, “that was my first CD” and “J.Lo you’re the best”, were some of the comments that Álex Rodríguez’s girlfriend generated on networks.

J.Lo accompanied his message with a striking video that brought together several songs from that famous album.

A couple of weeks ago the Bronx Diva remembered those days of her beginnings, and confessed that despite having success at her feet, she came to think that she was not good at anything she did.

“I don’t let the opinions of others really influence how I feel about myself, and that took a long time, because at the beginning of my career they did matter, and that made me feel very bad about myself. I went out into the world and my first song was number 1, my first movie was number 1, my first album was number 1, and I said: ‘I’m breaking it’, but then everyone started saying: ‘she doesn’t know how to act’, ‘she she doesn’t know how to sing ‘,’ she doesn’t know how to dance ‘,’ she’s just a pretty face ‘or’ she has a big butt ‘, or whatever they said… and I started to think it was true, and that really hurt me for a long time, ”he said.

“Then I realized that I had to keep going and that made me what I am. Regardless of the pain and wounds, I went on and allowed myself to become what I was and I said: ‘no … I’m going to make another album, another song. I am a great actress, I am a great singer and a great dancer and I am going to keep going, and I did it, ”added J.Lo.

