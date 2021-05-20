When did Ariana Grande meet Dalton Gomez?

Getty Images

Ariana Grande is a married woman. Two months after announcing her coaching role on next season’s “The Voice,” the pop superstar said “I do” to Dalton Gomez.

Grande and Gomez tied the knot at the singer’s Montecito mansion in California over the weekend of May 15-16, 2021, sources told TMZ. Sources described the wedding as “informal” and “intimate” with about 20 guests. It’s unclear how much planning went into the special day.

On December 20, 2020, Grande announced her engagement to Gomez on Instagram after dating him for a year. TMZ was the first to report that Grande was dating someone new after she was spotted kissing an unidentified man in a bar in February of that year. TMZ later identified Gomez as the mystery man.

Here’s everything you need to know about Grande’s husband:

Grande started dating Gomez in early 2020

Grande began dating Gomez in January 2020, but news of their relationship wasn’t made public until two months later.

In March of that year, a source confirmed the relationship with PEOPLE. “They have been spending time together for a couple of months,” the source told the entertainment magazine. “Ariana doesn’t want to have another public relationship, so she’s trying to keep this one private, but she seems very happy with Dalton.”

Before Gomez, Grande was romantically linked to her “Boyfriend” collaborator, Social House’s Mikey Foster in 2019, but the source told PEOPLE it was just rumors and they never dated. A year earlier in 2018, Grande got engaged to “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson, whom she began dating earlier that year, according to US Weekly. The couple ended their engagement at the end of 2018, a source told CNN in October of that year.

According to US Weekly, Grande has also dated Big Sean, the former dancer of Ricky Alvarez and Mac Miller.

Gomez works in a luxury real estate

Gomez is not in the entertainment industry, but she is doing quite well.

The Southern California native is a real estate agent for a Los Angeles-based company and works for the Aaron Kirkman Group, a luxury firm that deals with high-net-worth buyers, says Gomez’s bio on the group’s website. .

According to his bio, Gomez “has one of the highest rates of A-list buyers.”

Gomez appeared in a music video for Grande

Gomez and Grande spent most of 2020 getting to know each other amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source told PEOPLE in December 2020 that the couple quarantined themselves at Grande’s Los Angeles mansion. Dalton is a great guy. He’s very focused on work and he’s low-key, “the source said, adding,” He likes to keep his relationship with Ari private. They have been able to meet in peace ”.

The couple began dating in January 2020 and quarantined in New York City before moving to Los Angeles.

Grande confirmed her relationship with Gomez in her “Stuck with U” music video, which premiered in May 2020, and also featured Justin Beiber and his wife, Hailey. In the video, there is a clip of Grande and Gomez dancing in the pop star’s bedroom.

