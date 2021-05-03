when diabetes ceased to be necessarily fatal

The Toronto team

The key figure in the discovery of insulin was a young Canadian orthopedic surgeon and researcher, Frederick Grant Banting. He was interested in diabetes since, at the age of 14, a close friend died from this disease.

Banting already knew that the ligation of the pancreatic duct caused the degeneration of the cells that produce trypsin, an enzyme responsible for the digestion of proteins, but not that of the islets of Langerhans. That is why he proposed to Professor John JR Macleod, professor of physiology at the University of Toronto, to allow him to investigate this topic during the summer of 1921 with the help of a fellow, Charles H. Best. Both young men worked by ligating the pancreatic duct of dogs to obtain extracts of pancreas free of trypsin, which they called “isleton”.

Later they verified that, by administering this extract to dogs with diabetes, glucose was reduced by 40% in an hour and even sugar disappeared in urine. The next step, designed by Macleod, was to obtain an equally effective extract, using either cows or pigs. To do this, he added a biochemist named James B. Collip to the Toronto team, who began working on obtaining the pancreatic extract, based on previous studies by Banting and Best.

Macleod’s team publicly presented the results of their work at the Meeting of the American Physiological Society in December 1921, with a communication entitled The internal secretion of the pancreas. Those attending the meeting did not recognize it as a novel contribution, except for George Clowes, at that time Eli Lilly’s director of research, who offered the collaboration of his pharmaceutical company to obtain the elusive pancreatic extract, with the commitment of its subsequent commercialization. , in case the development is viable.

In January 1922, a 14-year-old diabetic patient named Leonard Thompson, who weighed 29 kg due to his illness, was the first to receive the pancreatic extract obtained by Banting and Best. The treatment was unsuccessful and due to a severe allergic reaction they were forced to stop. However, only 12 days later, the treatment was restarted with the administration of the preparation prepared by Collip, which had followed a thorough process of eliminating many of the contaminants that still remained in the Banting and Best extract. This last preparation worked considerably well, reducing blood and urine glucose levels, ketone bodies and much of the diabetic symptoms.

From that moment on, a deep conflict arose between the team members, which was excessively aired and commented on by the scientific community itself. They even went as far as physical aggression, when Banting asked Collip for the details of the elaboration of his extract and he refused to provide it. Banting always defended that, without his idea and his contributions, Collip would never have obtained an extract that would serve as an effective treatment, while Macleod argued that Collip only got a little help to make his discovery.

This confrontation endured and was even more evident when Macleod and Banting were awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1923. Banting denied Macleod’s merits in obtaining the award and shared his share of the award with Best, while Macleod for his part, he did the same with Collip. To this must be added the controversy over the exclusion of the Romanian scientist Paulescu from the Nobel Prize.

In addition, the story of this great discovery was trivially mythologized by a legend that depicted Banting and Best as two geniuses who worked without help under precarious conditions. However, these researchers had probably the best research resources at the time. The University of Toronto had magnificent infrastructures and an excellent documentation service. Banting, Best, Macleod and Collip were in a very appropriate time and place for their work to be successful.

From university to pharmaceutical companies

The next objective was to find a methodology that would allow obtaining insulin in sufficient quantity so that it could be commercialized and universalize the treatment of diabetes. Thanks to the collaboration of Eli Lilly, throughout 1922 a suitable production system for this substance was developed at the University of Toronto, marketed under the name Íletin.

The following year, the Danish August Krogh began producing insulin in Denmark, using the same system he had learned in Toronto. This is how he founded the company Nordisk Insulin Laboratory, now Novo Nordisk. Thus, two pharmaceutical companies, Lilly and Nordisk, soon began to dominate the global insulin market.

Later, insulin, initially obtained from extracts of cow, pig or sheep pancreas, was purified until a recombinant human insulin could be obtained. At present we have more than 300 insulin analogues, which allow almost an individualized treatment in relation to its duration of action, to try to adapt the treatment to the circadian rhythms of fasting and ingestion of each type of patient.

The discovery of insulin has represented, in the field of medical disciplines and from a therapeutic perspective, an advance that very few others can surpass. Its industrial production allowed the survival of millions of patients, most of them very young, who were otherwise doomed to imminent death.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

The signatories are not salaried, or consultants, nor do they own shares, nor do they receive financing from any company or organization that can obtain benefit from this article, and they have declared that they lack relevant links beyond the academic position mentioned above.