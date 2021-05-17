When despicable racial and anti-Semitic laws were passed in fascist Italy

We have associated the period in which the Nazism was in power in Germany (during the so-called Third Reich) as the one of repression, persecution and genocide carried out by said regime towards the Jewish people (but also towards homosexuals, gypsies, blacks, communists…). But that xenophobic policy was not something that the Germans did exclusively, but other rulers of the time tried to imitate their racial laws, applying them in their respective countries.

Front page of the newspaper ‘Corriere della sera’ announcing the passage of racial and anti-Semitic laws (Image via Wikimedia commons)

One of them was Benito Mussolini, leader of Italian fascism and that he had come to power a decade before Nazism in Germany, but did not have the charisma of Adolf hitler, being in many of the political decisions that applied in his country a simple imitator of the Führer.

Among the numerous laws that he copied from his German partner and ally are those known as ‘leggi per la difesa della razza’ (laws for the defense of the breed) that were approved and applied in Italy from the summer of 1938.

On July 14, 1938, the newspaper ‘Il Giornale d’Italia’ an article was published with the title ‘Il Fascismo ei problemi della razza’ (Fascism and the problems of the race) in which he spoke of the superiority of the ‘Italian Aryan race’. One of the most striking things about this article is that there was no authorship in it.

Three weeks later (on August 5) that same article was republished, on that occasion in the first issue of the magazine. ‘La difesa della razza’ (The defense of the race), which was a biweekly publication that over the next five years became one of the main references and instruments of anti-semitic propaganda from fascist Italy from Benito Mussolini. The only difference with the article published on July 14 was that on that occasion the authorship of it was indicated in the text. It was not about any journalist, columnist or person close to the government of the Duce but from ten renowned scientists who had decided to endorse the supposed superiority of the so-called Aryan race of Italians.

Anti-Semitic information published in ‘La Difesa della Razza’ on the occasion of racist laws in Italy (image via Wikimedia commons)

The aforementioned document has gone down in history as the ‘Manifesto degli scienziati razzisti’ (Manifesto of racist scientists) and on some occasions also cited as ‘Manifesto della Razza’ (Manifesto of the race), in which the following decalogue appeared (which went with its corresponding explanation, which is omitted in this post due to its length but which can be read in its entirety by clicking here):

1. THE HUMAN RACES EXIST.

two. THERE ARE LARGE BREEDS AND SMALL BREEDS.

3. THE CONCEPT OF RACE IS A PURELY BIOLOGICAL CONCEPT.

Four. THE CURRENT POPULATION OF ITALY IS MOSTLY OF ARYAN ORIGIN AND ITS ARYAN CIVILIZATION.

5. THE CONTRIBUTION OF INGENT MASSES OF MEN IN HISTORICAL TIMES IS A LEGEND.

6. NOW THERE IS A PURE «ITALIAN BREED».

7. IT IS TIME FOR THE ITALIANS TO DECLARE THEY FREQUENTLY RACIST.

8. IT IS NECESSARY TO MAKE A NET DISTINCTION BETWEEN THE MEDITERRANEAN (WESTERN) EUROPEAN ON THE ONE PART AND THE EASTERN AND AFRICAN ON THE OTHER.

9. THE JEWS DO NOT BELONG TO THE ITALIAN RACE.

10. THE PURE EUROPEAN PHYSICAL AND PSYCHOLOGICAL CHARACTERISTICS OF THE ITALIANS SHOULD NOT BE ALTERED IN ANY WAY.

But the publication of that ‘Manifesto of the race’ was not something that had arisen spontaneously from the group of scientists, but behind it there was a studied plan of awareness and indoctrination of the Italian people by the fascist government of Mussolini, with the intention of issuing a series of laws and decrees that were directed mainly against the Jewish people (later other groups were persecuted), in imitation of how it was already being carried out in the Hitler’s Nazi Germany.

The first of the laws for the defense of the breed was launched on September 5 of that same year (1938) and was titled ‘Provvedimenti per la difesa della razza nella scuola’ (Measures for the defense of race in schools) and in the first article of which Jews were prohibited from exercising as teachers in state or parastatal schools of any order and grade, as well as in non-governmental schools. Article 2 read ‘Jewish students cannot be enrolled in schools of any order and grade, whose studies are recognized as having legal effect’ and so on throughout five more infamous articles.

Two days later a new decree was issued: ‘Provvedimenti nei confronti degli ebrei stranieri’ (Measures against foreign Jews), where it was stated that […] Jewish foreigners are prohibited from establishing permanent residences in the Kingdom […] as well as in other territories under the influence of Italy or that […] a person born to parents both of Jewish race is considered Jewish, even if they profess a religion other than Jewish […].

Poster in a shop window announcing that it was an ‘Aryan business’ and prohibiting entry to Jews (image via Wikipedia)

Throughout the following years there were several laws or provisions to limit or persecute Jewish people in Italy in which said anti-Semitic legislation included the following points:

· Prohibition of marriage between Italians and Jews,

Prohibition of Jews from employing Aryan nationals,

· Prohibition of all public administrations and private companies of a public nature – such as banks and insurance companies – from employing Jews,

· Prohibition of Jews from entering Italy,

· Withdrawal of Italian citizenship granted to Jews abroad after 1919,

· Prohibition to work as a lawyer or journalist and strong limitations to practice the so-called “intellectual professions”,

· Prohibition of the enrollment of Jewish children – with the exception of those who have not converted to Catholicism and who do not live in areas where there are no Jewish schools for lack of students – in public schools,

· Prohibition of using school texts in the writing of which a Jew had participated in some way.

It should be noted that all these laws, in addition to being approved by the fascist government of Benito Mussolini, received the approval of the King Victor Emmanuel III (We must bear in mind that at that time Italy was a monarchy), although there are many historians who point out that the monarch was forced to give the go-ahead and for this reason, after his departure to Brindisi in September 1943 and training there known as ‘Southern Kingdom’ (while Mussolini ruled as a puppet of the interests of the German Reich in the so-called ‘Italian Social Republic’) the racist and anti-Semitic laws were repealed in royal decrees approved on January 20, 1944 (although in Nazi-controlled Italy it remained in force until the end of World War II on May 8, 1945).

