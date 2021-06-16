When dad wants to learn how to dodge punches

Sometimes children follow in the footsteps of their parents and their teachings. In this video the case was the other way around. The son shows the father how to dodge punches in a practice session, blindfolded, in which he ties a water bottle with a swinging rope and dodges it by making quick boxing movements a la Nicolino Locche.

The surprised father wants to try. The son accepts, blindfolds him, but plays a joke on him, putting instead of a small bottle of mineral water, a 12-liter bottle of water, luckily empty. As soon as the session began, he obviously received the blow of the plastic.

The son couldn’t hold back laughing, but his father wanted to kill him and he gets angry !!

