when Cupra goes to make yachts

It’s been a long time since Cupra It ceased to be a kind of sports division within SEAT. Now it is an independent brand with its own identity and distinguished models. In fact, it has been working hard to achieve its own identity and that is why it carries out projects that are very far from the automotive sector. If we saw a long time ago how they dared with a bicycle, now they are entering the nautical world with the By Antonio Yachts D28 Formentor.

It is a collaboration with the Spanish specialist De Antonio Yachts, in which they have tried to make a high performance boat Inspired by the Cupra Formentor. That is why they have taken the model D28 from the yacht manufacturer and have made a special configuration to release a limited series that will go on sale at the end of 2021. This copy has It is 7.99 meters long (you can add a half meter stern platform) and it has 400 hp of power, 10 hp more than what the Formentor VZ5 develops from which it is inspired.

The De Antonio Yachts D28 Formentor, how could it be otherwise, adopts the Petrol Blue color on his hull. Some black and carbon fiber details are also added to increase its sportiness. Its V-shaped hull design allows it to reach speeds of up to 40 knots (74 km / h) and exemplary stability. The cover is very wide and presents different solarium areas with seats and tables both in the bow and stern, as well as including a fully equipped bathroom. This way you could carry up to ten people at a time.

This Cupra yacht is part of the actions they are carrying out to encourage your lifestyle branded. In addition to the bicycle we mentioned above, in recent times he also collaborated with the lighting company Marset to create a portable, rechargeable and cordless lamp. To that is added the slippers collection with the Mikakus fashion brand, also inspired by the Cupra Formentor; and other collections of bags, accessories and sunglasses under the Trakatan and LGR brands

