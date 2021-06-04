When centering the Atari logo on an arcade game resulted in gamers being able to play for free

Atari was one of the pioneering companies in this of video games. Nolan Bushnell’s company is to blame for games like ‘Pong’, ‘Asteroids’,’ a version of Pac-Man ‘,’ Defender ‘or’Tempest‘, a title that was launched in 1981 when Warner had already bought the company. The idea with ‘Tempest’ was to create a ‘Space Invaders’ in the first person, thus trying to get back the enormous success of the arcade games of ‘Space Invaders’.

The game was developed by Dave Theurer, who also developed ‘Missile Comand’. He came to Atari in 1976 and he was not only a very creative person, but also a very perfectionist. So perfectionist was that for wanting to make everything perfect, he ended up creating a bug that affected the arcade business model: that the players were short-lived and put in a lot of coins. The reason? Center the Atari logo.

An unexpected bug that gave away games

The development of Tempest lasted about a year and the game was 21 kb. Funny how things have changed, right? There are now 84GB updates for console video games. The game was controlled with a knob and was initially black and white. However, Theurer decided to use the color XY chart generator, despite the fact that the technology was relatively new and therefore not very stable.

The first XY monitors were quite hot, to the point that Theurer himself tells in the book ‘The Great History of Videogames’ (7.59 euros) that he reached melt the welds of some resistors from a computer board while developing it. “Those XY color monitors were unreliable. They were a problem during the testing phases and continued to be so afterwards, in the living rooms. They did not last long,” said the developer.

When the game was finished Theurer realized that the Atari logo was not perfectly centered on the screen, so he decided to center it. The game ROM was distributed and was a tremendous success, but the complaints were not long in coming. For one thing, machines broke down frequently because XY monitors were a bit of that way. On the other hand, the players had found the way to play for free.

As any sane person would do, Theurer blamed this “bug” on hardware, which we already know was unstable, but the truth is that nothing could be further from the truth. The culprit was him and only him. ‘Tempest’ had a anti-copy system that analyzed the position of objects on the screen and it would stop reproducing the image if anything was out of place. Do you remember that he moved the Atari logo to center it? Well, this absurd aesthetic change caused the game code to fail.

If a player achieved a score of XXYYZZ points, with XX being greater than 16, YY between 20 and 60 and ZZ 06, 11, 12, 16, 17 or 18, the game automatically gave 40 credits, that is to say, 40 free games. If ZZ was 48 it also gave 255 extra lives. Obviously, the bug did not stay there forever, it was removed in ROM 217.

Some users tell in the arcade forums that they exploited this bug to play for free, but that the owners of the premises were attentive and forced them to stop playing. Other users say that on some occasions the owner came to erase the ROM to prevent people from playing. A most curious story, without a doubt.

This article is part of a weekly section by Jose García dedicated to approaching technology from a more relaxed, personal and informal point of view that we publish in Xataka every Saturday.