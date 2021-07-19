When cells kiss

This striking image shows two yeast cells, one green and one red, in the foreground, each of a different type. Both cells are approaching each other to initiate a process linked to reproduction that we could colloquially define as “mating”. Continuing with the sexual simile, the moment shown in the image is the closest thing to an imminent kiss between both cells. The biological charisma of the moment and also its romantic touch did not go unnoticed by the team made up of Victor Sourjik, Alexander Anders and Remy Coli, all three from the Max-Planck Institute for Terrestrial Microbiology in Germany, and Alvaro Banderas, now at the Institute Curie in Paris, France, who were researching yeast breeding. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)

(Image: Max Planck Institute for Terrestrial Microbiology / Sourjik)