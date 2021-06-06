When casting his vote, Arturo Ávila asks that the municipal authority not coerce the vote

AGUASCALIENTES

The candidate of the Together we will make History coalition in Aguascalientes, Arturo Ávila, He went to vote accompanied by his mother, in a previous message called for the authorities to stay out of election day and allow citizens to express themselves freely.

It may interest you: Google joins Mexico’s electoral day; dedicate doodle

“Let it be clean, let it be clean because unfortunately that contest, including the campaign, has been full of traps, illegal acts, violations of the electoral law, yesterday, still at 12 at night, I had to go out to defend some representatives that were harassed by Municipal Police, “he said.

The call occurs after this week, PAN militants broke into a meeting of Morena’s organization, in which militants who make up the voting defense structure participated.

“Seeing everything they are doing, we would have to see what happens on the day, I have always said it, the politically correct thing is to say yes, but seeing how cheats they are, we would have to see what the result of the election day is. That’s what the poll representatives who serve an incident are for, they will have to report it.

Arturo Ávila saw these actions as desperate acts that damage this election day.

* brc