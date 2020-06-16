Nieves forgot how to eat when her granddaughter, Carlota, was learning to eat. A few years later, the girl said to her mother, “Grandma is going to have to go back to school.” She was also forgetting to speak, and the baby thought that the desk would give her grandmother’s memory back. “It required more and more attention. Alzheimer’s is unlearning everything and she was not self-supporting. We had to take her to a residence because my brothers live abroad and my husband and I could not take good care of her at home, ”says her daughter Laura Santos.

For three years, Nieves remained in a residence in Segovia, where her family visited her almost daily. Until visits were banned in March. “I never spoke to her again because, even if I tried, she didn’t have autonomy, she doesn’t know how the phone works. It kills me to think that the moment he regained consciousness, he would wonder where we were. ”

GRAF8954 MADRID 04/11 / 2020.- An old woman rests in her room at the Casablanca residence, in the Madrid neighborhood of Villaverde, this Saturday. The facilities will be disinfected to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. . / Marshal

Nieves died of COVID-19 at the residence in late March: “If I had known that all this was going to happen, I would have gotten her out of there, at least during these months,” Laura admits.

According to the latest data from the Government of Castilla y León (as of June 12, 2020), in Segovia, 387 people institutionalized in social health centers, which may be both nursing homes, centers for people with disabilities and sheltered housing, have died. Of these, 190 are confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the other 197, with compatible symptoms. In total, in the entire autonomous community, 2,587 people had died in residences (57.3% confirmed and 42.7%, with suspicion).

The document does not disaggregate the data by type of center. Consulted the Ministry of Family and Equal Opportunities by Newtral.es, from the press department explain that when they speak of “resident mortality, the term ‘residents’ would not only include the elderly, but other institutionalized people in these centers” . They clarify, however, that “also in disability centers and sheltered housing there are elderly.”

Of the total number of deceased residents, 33.4% have done so in a hospital, even if they resided in one of these centers; and 66.6% have died in the same residence in which they lived. The data shows that the majority of deaths in residences, and not in hospitals, correspond to unconfirmed cases (that is, with compatible symptoms).

Dignified treatment of the patient

In several residences in Castilla y León, the healthcare company Carmen Terradillos, from Médicos Sin Fronteras, has collaborated, pointing out to Newtral.es that many residences had pushed the ratio of staff per patient to the limit: “We found centers where 100 seniors lived together and only five auxiliaries to attend to all of them ”.

A caregiver helps an elderly woman eat at a residence. . / Mariscal / Archive

This lack of personnel would mean a decrease in the quality of life of the elderly and a deterioration in their health, since they not only need “to be groomed and dressed, but also a series of cares to work on their cognitive and physical capacities.” “And that was impossible in the middle of a pandemic,” adds Terradillos.

Ximena Di Lollo, also from Doctors Without Borders, has been in charge of coordinating the work in residences carried out by the organization’s health workers. One of the diagnoses he makes is that “the dignified treatment of the patient in the residences is deficient”: “Many elderly people have not had a dignified death during the pandemic.”

Di Lollo explains to Newtral.es that “most of them have died without even knowing what was happening, since they could only watch TV, and sometimes not even that”: “We have seen older couples living together in a residence and who were isolated in different modules without understanding anything ”.

Regarding this lack of information, Carmen Terradillos recalls the case of an elderly man who was isolated: “Every day I asked the nurse if everyone had died, and if so, to tell her. That it was not possible that he had gone days without seeing anyone. ”

“I would say that those who suffered quarantine in their rooms, without understanding, are some of the great victims. No one applauded them, ”says Jesús Navarro, a nurse at the Arganda del Rey (Madrid) nursing home.

Residences as bunkers

Puri Prieto, from Madrid, was informed that her father had tested positive for COVID-19 when he had already died. Julián passed away on April 2, two weeks before his 90th birthday, and had been in the Adolfo Suárez residence for five years. The last time she saw him, like the rest of the relatives of residents who have spoken to Newtral.es, was on March 8. In your case, in the morning. When he wanted to return again in the afternoon, the residence had become a bunker: “We were told that no one could enter. I couldn’t even speak to my father to tell him that for a few days we weren’t going to be able to see each other. “

In the Madrid region, according to the latest data from June 9 provided by the Ministry of Social Policies, 5,975 elderly people would have died in residences — accounting for both confirmed cases of COVID-19 and those where there was a suspicion of symptoms compatible with the disease— , As reported by ..

Puri says that every two to three weeks she brought her father to the hospital to “get intravenous iron” due to an intestinal problem. “When they told me that he had started to have more bleeding, I asked to be taken to the hospital. They told me they weren’t authorized to do it. ”

At the residence, Puri assures that they were unable to administer iron or carry out any analysis. They also did not transfer him to the hospital, despite his numerous requests: “A few days later he started to have a fever. I begged again to be taken to a hospital, but he died. A few days later they told me that days before they had tested him and that he had tested positive for COVID-19. ”

In addition to the “lack of transparency”, in his case, “the impossibility of seeing him” is added: “After he died, his body was there for four days, in the residence, because the funeral home could not pick it up earlier due to saturation.” At least, he says, he was able to bury him: “You find a coffin closed with electrical tape and with a sheet on which he puts his name.”

A collective complaint in the Community of Madrid

Puri is one of the 26 people who filed, in early May, a collective criminal complaint against the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, and 10 directors of residences in the region. The complaint requests that the aforementioned persons be investigated for the alleged crimes of “reckless homicide, injuries, omission of the duty to help, prevarication and degrading treatment,” as reported by the . agency. The complaint has been forwarded to the Supreme Court, since the head of the Court recalls that Ayuso is a judge.

Mariví Nieto and Lola Parra are also part of this collective complaint. The two met almost five years ago after meeting at the Alcorcón residence, where Mariví’s mother and Lola’s father-in-law were institutionalized. They, along with some relatives of other residents, founded a platform in defense of the dignity of their loved ones (Platform of Relatives of the Residence for the Elderly of Alcorcón). This, along with others such as the Platform for the Dignity of the Elderly in Residences (PLADIGMARE) – to which Puri- belongs, have joined under the state platform Marea de Residencias.

Mariví (left) with a photo of her parents

Both Mariví and Lola recall that “things were already bad in the residences before the pandemic”: “There was a lack of hygiene and personnel. And when you complained, they asked you why you didn’t take him home with you if he was so poorly attended, ”Lola tells Newtral.es.

Lola (left) with a photo of her parents

The health crisis blew up the seams. Both Noelia’s mother and Lola’s father-in-law tested positive for COVID-19. In the case of Lola, her father-in-law died in circumstances that she describes as “nonsense”: “The report details that on March 15 Antonio already started with a cold and cough. They didn’t tell us anything until the 23rd. ” Despite the fact that Lola and her husband asked to be transferred to a hospital, Antonio had to remain in the residence.

“They have the same rights as any citizen, not because they are elderly you have to let them die. If a person called 112 saying he was drowning, they sent an ambulance. Why have our family members not had that opportunity? ”Asks Mariví.

In her case, her mother Noelia was positive asymptomatic and is still alive. But she denounces “the anguish” experienced during the weeks in which no one informed them about the state of her mother: “It was especially hard for my father because he went to the residence morning and afternoon. My father abandoned his life to take care of her when she was diagnosed with dementia. Those days when they didn’t call us or tell us anything, even though they had tested positive, were days when we only knew from the WhatsApp group of family members that almost every day several old people died. She and Lola have collected data for the collective complaint and assure that of “218 residents, 60 to 65 have died.”

Antonio, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, died hours after Lola was told from the residence address that “he had eaten and had been administered the medication.” “We asked again to be taken to the hospital and they said it was not so serious as that. We knew that he had not eaten even because a person who works there, who has been our eyes these months, told me. They lied to us. And it appears that a few hours later they called us to say that he had died, ”says Lola.

For this reason, the complainants defend that it was a “reckless homicide”: “On a weekend, for example, the doctor left and did not return until Monday. It can’t be that you don’t refer to the hospital but you don’t medicalize the residence either. It was lack of help, which is a crime, “says Mariví.

Residences in the future

In favor of medicalizing, the nurse Jesús Navarro is also shown: “It has always been understood that residences were places to care for, not to cure. But we have seen that hospitals are saturated, so the residences have to prepare to act on their own, instead of waiting for Primary Care and Emergencies to have more muscle ”.

Víctor Jiménez, now a nurse at Hospital La Paz but previously in a nursing home in Madrid, proposes to take advantage of this moment to generate a paradigm shift in residences: “They should be more like homes. That, as far as possible, the elderly can maintain a certain independence. It cannot be that this rigidity exists with meal times or with family visits. ”

Jiménez considers that making the rules more flexible would be a way of not infantilizing this population, which must be considered residual: “They are not there to wait for them to die, but rather to have a decent end of life.” Or as the poet Gloria Fuertes wrote: “To be also useful as an old man; not to be vinegar, to be wine ”.