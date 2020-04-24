There are many doubts that the coronavirus is causing, generating and patenting in Spanish football. The pandemic is being a headache not only in health, but also in economic areas. Soccer is one of the big ones affected and with it its fans. The questions that derive in the current situation are not few. Uncertainty is already widespread, proof of this is the slowdown in the return to activity of The league and the competition.

The football team focuses on sports, on the return of the game and on the footballers on the pitch to conclude the season and the 11 remaining days. But the king sport branches out in many more questions and the questions that assail the fans and followers of the Spanish clubs are not few. We focus on two important aspects in the economic engine of most of the clubs in First and Second Division such as the museums of the stadiums and the different official stores of these. When and how will they return to normal activity?

Museums in particular is an important source of income for First Division clubs. In a very different scenario from the rest are teams like the Real Madrid and the Barcelona Soccer Club, able to invoice figures that exceed 15 million euros annually. Although the rest are also important sums in the accounts of each course.

The great ones are concerned about the situation since the openness and normality of their museums will continue even in time. When the government gives free rein to open, the flow of visitors will still take to be what it used to be. A high percentage of visitors averaging both Barça and Madrid – each exceeding one million visits per year – are foreigners. Normality in Europe despite the progressive lack of confidence will affect visits, which will not opt ​​for normality until next year 2021. At the moment, everyone is studying and analyzing formulas to give security to their visitors when their museums reopen: guidelines for proper social distancing and the number of visitors allowed per day or time slot.

Obviously for clubs it is also an important blow to close their official stores and the notable reduction in income from the sale of T-shirts and merchandising. It is another of the economic problems derived from the pandemic, But when would your activity return? As with museums, stores are waiting for the government and its progressive reopening plan. The different clubs also study the precautionary measures with their clients that they should take into account: from the capacity they will allow to the distance measures.

What is unquestionable are the large losses, regardless of the club. For example, in the case of Real Madrid, Last season almost 300 million euros came in for marketing, everything related to the sale of their products. This amount represents around 40% of the income of the white club, reason why it will mean an important gap with respect to the previous course.