When can we go out without masks?

The masks have functioned as one of the star measures of the different governments of the world to control the coronavirus pandemic. But in many countries, and with the advance in the number of vaccinated, the use of it abroad is beginning to relax. It is the case of Israel, where citizens can remain without a mask in outdoor spaces, or USA, where people already vaccinated can be outdoors without wearing a mask. With these precedents, many other countries, including Spain, they begin to consider abandoning the mandatory nature of the mask.

But how close are we to that moment? At the end of May, and after the suggestion of some autonomous governments such as Catalonia or Galicia, the Ministry of Health offered a rough idea of ​​the current status of the issue. Specifically, and as reported by Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Health is considering eliminating outdoor masks before July as long as the evolution continues to be the current one and the citizens are aware “that personal control measures still have to be maintained”.

At first, and according to Simón himself, the measure was linked to the achievement of a goal of great importance: 70% of the vaccinated population, a scenario that we will foreseeably not reach until the end of August. However, it seems that those in charge of the Government contemplate advancing this measure so that Spaniards and tourists can enjoy a summer without a mask in outdoor places. In addition, and as they have pointed out since 20 minutes, the Government also manages eliminate its use in spaces where vaccination coverage is complete, such as nursing homes.

But not all regional governments support these possible measures. Some executives such as those from the Community of Madrid, Andalusia or Murcia have been concerned, especially by the belief that Relaxation of coronavirus measures outdoors could lead to relaxation indoors, where they should be kept in any case. In this sense, and in RTVE, the professor of Immunology and vice-rector of the University of Valladolid, Alfredo Correll, believes that with an adequate pedagogical work will be enough to make the population aware of how to proceed.

Be that as it may, we must bear in mind that the possible elimination of the mandatory use of the mask in outdoor spaces does not correspond to the national government but to the Public Health Commission and the Interritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS). But the scientific community in general seems to approve this measure as the vaccination plan progresses. A plan that should be accelerated even more during June, given that Spain will receive record numbers of vaccines coming from the different laboratories that marketing. Definitely, the days of the outdoor mask seem to be numbered.