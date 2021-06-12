When ‘Black Widow’ will arrive at Disney + at no additional cost

On July 9 we finally have a date again with Marvel on the big screen. After a lot of date changes due to the pandemic, the Marvel drought will end with the premiere of ‘Black Widow’, the long-awaited solo film of Scarlett Johansson’s character. In addition to hitting theaters, the Cate Shortland film It will be available that same day on Disney + but if you want to see it you will have to pony up about 22 euros for Premium Access, which will allow you to enjoy it as many times as you want until it is available to everyone at no additional cost.

Although it is not usually said so soon exactly what day the film will reach the Disney + general catalog, The company has already confirmed that it will be on October 6 when they will release ‘Black Widow’ to all their subscribers without having to pay more. Three months after its premiere in theaters and in Premium Access.

New clip and posters

In the United States, the movie tickets have already been put on sale and to celebrate it they have launched a new clip in which we see Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) escape across the rooftops.

We also have a series of stylish new ‘Black Widow’ posters to promote special sessions in IMAX, 3D or ScreenX. Marvel is giving it their all with the promotion of the first MCU movie that we will see since ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’. On July 9 Natasha awaits us in theaters and on Disney + with Premium Access, accompanied by Florence Pugh, David Harbor, Rachel Weisz, William Hurt and OT Fagbenle.