Tuesday 05 May, 2020

A fan of the box ‘Leproso’ recalled an incredible anecdote that has ‘Loco’ as the protagonist, after a group of barristas went to ask his house for explanations for having lost by a landslide in his debut in the 1992 Copa Libertadores against San Lawrence.

Several books could be written with anecdotes and stories that manage to reflect the characteristic personality of Marcelo Bielsa. The nickname ‘El Loco’ could be just a way to personalize it, but the reality is that there is more than one reason to say that this nickname is more than deserved on the part of the Argentine coach. And now, a new story is added.

A fan, anonymously, explained to the newspaper El Universal of Uruguay this striking and extreme story starring Marcelo Bielsa. In 1992, Newell’s came from being Argentine soccer champion, and faced his debut in the Copa Libertadores with high expectations. But everything would fall apart, after being thrashed 6-0 in their first game, against San Lorenzo.

Such was the anger of the fans of ‘La Lepra’, that the fans went to ask Bielsa for explanations at their own home. Amid shouts and insults, the ‘Loco’ decided to go out and confront the group that was on fire outside his home. “If they don’t leave now, I take out the insurance and throw them at them,” the coach would have said when he stepped out the door. What did you have in your hands? Neither more nor less than a grenade.

“We could expect a shotgun, but we never thought of a grenade,” said the hin Leper ’fan who told the story, who was part of the group that went to face the coach at home. The truth is that Newell’s trip in that cup improved considerably, managing to reach the final of the continental competition, where they were defeated by Sao Paulo.