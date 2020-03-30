The legendary Brazilian striker invited himself to the live of the Real Madrid player, of whom he is the idol …

There was definitely a lot going on Sunday evening in Instagram’s live Karim Benzema. The Real Madrid striker not only conversed with Mohamed Henni, who brought him out his murderous sentence on Olivier Giroud (“We don’t confuse F1 and karting”).

The French striker also spoke with Ronaldo, his illustrious predecessor at the forefront of the Merengues’ attack. “I was just telling my fans that I fell in love with football when I saw you on television,” said Benzema to the legendary Brazilian center. For me, you are the best of all. People have told me about Zidane, but for me it’s you (the best). “

“You were at a new one that we will never reach”

“For all of us, you were at a new one that you will never reach,” added Benzema. We play the same position, I try to do certain things, but it’s difficult my brother. ”

“You still have a lot to do,” Ronaldo told Benzema. “I just don’t like it when you score against Valladolid”, laughed the man who was now the president of the club in the suburbs of Madrid, where he plays Hatem Ben Arfa.

