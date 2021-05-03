When Beating Wall Street Expectations Isn’t Enough

Microsoft: when beating expectations is not enough

Nothing seems to be enough for the demanding Wall Street. Neither record income, nor exceed what the market expected. Everything seems useless when it comes to impressing the demanding American stock market, which has already seen and valued everything and all colors throughout the time of the pandemic. Hence, Microsoft has not been rewarded for the purchases of investors after its good results. Let us know the reason.

You don’t just have to be good on Wall Street, you have to be the best. And although on paper the comparison with last year could clearly improve due to the pandemic crisis, the truth is that the magnificent results presented by the American Big Tech have left behind the figures for the third fiscal quarter of the Washington Redmond company. .

Its highest revenue growth since 2018, topping analysts’ expectations with $ 1.95 per share earnings and as we say, a turnover of 41,710 million dollars. they fell short. Progress thanks to PC sales, which improve in the annual comparison, while those of the Azure cloud grew at a rate of 50%, the only thing we know about them because the figures in dollars are not published.

He also gave clues and numbers of his guidance, with an estimate of income of between 43,600 and 44,500, as they see exceeding these annual figures in the next quarter, the fourth in his accounting at the end of this year, which would mean growing above 16%.

Microsoft Results Graph

But as we say, everything fell short, with a decline in a market that believes that Microsoft is overvalued and, despite beating expectations on paper, the mental ones were higher, or as the experts at BMO Capital Markets say, the results were good, but not great. Despite the massive acceleration of Azure, they failed to convince. They do, because they have raised the target price of their shares to $ 300 per share.

While from Citi they increase their PO to 302, from 292 dollarss above for their estimated price with purchase recommendation. And from Raymond James, his analyst Robert Majek highlights the impressiveness of the improvement in income, which after PCs, comes from the cloud and games, which does not convince the analysts, who despite this keeps buying the stock with a PO of 290 dollars from the previous 275.

If we’re looking for more optimism, we need to get closer to what Dan Ives thinks about value. Wedbush highlights that its results are “a masterpiece in the cloud” due to its massive drive in a still very incipient segment. From TipRanks they unanimously consider the purchase of the security, specifically the 22 analysts who follow the stock with strong buy advice, and a target price of $ 298.18 per share, giving Microsoft a potential of 18.24%.

Microsoft price target

And all this maremagnum of data, figures and recommendations converge in the real valuation, the one that investors make on the value. Let’s say that they have sold it clearly in the last three sessions, since the results were known, with a negative delay that exceeds 3%. In the last five sessions, the value lost 3.43%, moving away from maximums, gaining about 9% in the month of April. In the three preceding months, its performance is 8.7% advances and in the half-yearly figure, the gains shoot up to 24.5% accumulated for the value.

Microsoft Stock Chart

In spite of everything, as we see in the graph, in that comparison with the annual evolution between the S&P 500 of maximums, in beige, and Microsoft’s blue, it still exceeds the value. It also beats the market, despite the reluctance of the experts, who deep down trust as we see in their target prices and their recommendations on the value. In the annual advance, the company directed by Satya Nadella increased by 13.38% in the year compared to the indicator that advanced by 11.3%.

As a color note, Microsoft will abandon its default font, Calibri, which has been in effect since 2017. And how could it be otherwise, he will take his time with five other typefaces that he will consult with his clients. All with humanistic, geometric and very, very similar designs. And I say that she will think about it because we do not know which one will be chosen until 2022. Renewing is one of her hallmarks. Now it will be the letter that will change in Microsoft 365.

