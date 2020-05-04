The Brazilian and the Spanish collided during the 2010 Canada race

After the incident, Williams’ went to look for Toro Rosso’s

Rubens Barrichello is not a pilot who is known for his bad temper, quite the contrary. However, the Brazilian admits he lost his nerve on one occasion ten years ago. The cause of his anger was Jaime Alguersuari, Toro Rosso pilot at the time.

Barrichello, in the ranks of Williams, found himself in the middle of a comeback on the track with the Spaniard in the 2010 Canadian GP. Rubens explains that he is a person who faces situations calmly, although on that occasion he could not.

“I have always been a person who, if there is a problem, tries to solve it. For me it has always been like that in life. The only time I went crazy in Formula 1 was in 2010 in MontrealBarrichello tells the American web portal Motorsport.com.

The incident that bothered Barrichello so much occurred when he tried to overtake Alguersuari at turn five. The Spaniard closed the door on him aggressively because he did not see him and Williams’ lost. The Brazilian details how he felt at that moment and during the rest of the race.

“I spent the whole race thinking, ‘Well, the boy ruined my career. I want to know if Charlie Whiting saw it. You should be penalized. I spent the rest of the race angry because it ruined my career and it seemed that no one had noticed. It was a very dangerous maneuver“he relates.

Such was Barrichello’s anger that at the end of the race, in which he crossed the finish line in 14th position, he decided to go look for the Spaniard until his box and faced him. A mechanic from Toro Rosso had to intervene, although finally the anger did not go further.

“When I finished the race, I left the car and went straight to Toro Rosso’s garage. It was the only time I did such a thing. I said to Alguersuari: ‘Didn’t you see me?’, And he said: ‘No, I didn’t see you’. Then I continued: ‘Now you will see me’. So, at that time, I started hitting his helmet“he relates.

“A mechanic came to stop me. Then I replied, ‘Dude, call someone who is older than you because you will need him.’ I was crazy and kept hitting Alguersuari’s helmet, then I left, “adds Rubens to finish.

