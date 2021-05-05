When Arthur Conan Doyle was charged with murder a century late

Between 1887 and 1893, Arthur Conan Doyle published two novels and 37 short stories in which the central protagonist was Sherlock Holmes, a character who in that short period of time became immensely popular with readers in England and those countries where his publications arrived.

A century late, Arthur Conan Doyle was charged with murder (Image via Wikimedia commons)

But there came a time when Conan Dolyle himself, overwhelmed by the success of the Shrewd London detective, 212 Baker Street, decided to kill his literary son along with his antagonist (the wicked professor james moriarty) both falling down the Reichenbach Falls (Switzerland) in the story entitled ‘The final problem’, a story set in 1891 and which was published in ‘The Strand Magazine’ in December 1893. The death of the Holmes shocked the tens of thousands of readers and many were those who wrote threatening letters to the writer himself if he did not resurrect the detective.

Despite the threats, It took Conan Doyle eight years to resurrect the character of Sherlock Holmes, beginning in August 1901 with a story titled ‘The baskerville’s hound’ and that it was serialized in The Strand Magazine over the next eight months (until April 1902, the year it was published in a single volume book).

But in ‘Hound of the Baskervilles’ Conan Doyle had no resurrected Sherlock Holmes, because he placed the plot of the story in 1891, two years before what happened in the story of ‘The final problem’, so the writer continued to leave suspended in the air the question about whether his famous literary detective was dead or it would appear in some other publication whose plot took place after what happened at the Reichenbach Falls.

This was resolved in 1903 when he republished another short story for The Strand Magazine titled ‘The uninhabited house’, forming part of the collection of thirteen stories ‘The Return of Sherlock Holmes’. It explains how the famous detective had been saved from dying after his fight with Moriarty and subsequent fall through the falls.

Read more

But going back to ‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’ (which ended up becoming one of the most important and sold books in the history of fiction literature), it should be noted that it was not a story originally thought and developed by Arthur Conan Doyle himself , but received outside help from a young journalist and writer named Bertram Fletcher Robinson.

They met in July 1900 when they were both traveling by boat from Cape Town (South Africa) to Southampton (UK). During that long journey they made good friends, they talked at length about literature and, of course, also about the character of Sherlock Holmes.

It was a few months later, at the beginning of 1901, when Bertram Fletcher contacted Conan Doyle again to tell him about a story in which the character of Sherlock Holmes could perfectly fit. It was a tale based on a popular legend that, they said, had taken place in the county of Devon (although in other parts of England it was also known) and that had as its protagonist a ghostly dog.

Doyle accepted the help of Fletcher to retake the stories of Sherlock Holmes, although it is not known for sure what was the participation of the latter in the entire work. What is known is that it was initially named on the credit sheet, but later any mention disappeared in the different reissues that were made of the novel.

But that was not the only collaboration between the two writers. Bertram Fletcher Robinson was reportedly also the author of the original idea for the story. ‘The Norwood Builder’, published in 1903, after ‘The uninhabited house’.

But, on January 21, 1907, Bertram Fletcher passed away at 36 years of age as a result of peritonitis that occurred after suffering from enteric fever for three weeks.

In 2007, little more than a century after this death, Rodger Garrick-Steele, a retired psychologist who had retired to live in the house where Bertram Fletcher Robinson resided, presented a series of documents in which it indicated that Arthur Conan Doyle was behind that death.

Based on a series of hypothesis, Mr. Garrick-Steele submitted a 446-page brief titled ‘The house of the Baskervilles’ in which he gives a series of arguments to accuse Conan Doyle of being the mastermind behind Fletcher’s death.

According to this investigation (carried out with totally unfounded theories), the creator of Sherlock Holmes would have had an adulterous romantic relationship with Gladys hill morris, wife of Bertram Fletcher Robinson and with her help was supplied ‘laudanum’ (chemical compound of opium extract).

With the death of Fletcher, Conan Doyle made sure that in the future he would not make public his authorship of the novel ‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’ and others that he would have written and that, in the following years, the famous British writer would attribute them to him. .

Many have been the experts in the work and life of Conan Doyle who have thoroughly studied the investigative work presented by Rodger Garrick-Steele, discarding the vast totality of them the accusations of murder.

Even before the request for the exhumation of the remains of Bertram Fletcher Robinson, to carry out the corresponding analyzes in search of the supposed toxic substance that ended his life, the ecclesiastical court that had to decide it flatly refused to grant said authorization, being, in addition , ridiculed the investigation and accusation carried out by Rodger Garrick-Steele by the Chancellor of the aforementioned court (Andrew McFarlane), putting an end to this bizarre story in which Arthur Conan Doyle was accused of murder a century late and without any evidence.

Reference and image sources: bbc / independent / historicmysteries / Wikimedia commons

More stories that may interest you: