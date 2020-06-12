Images hurt just to see them again. Batistuta sitting on the bench of substitutes, with red eyes, unable to hold back tears. Robert Ayala trying to comfort another heartbroken like Hernán Crespo who also fails to understand what happened. The hug between Veron and Samuel, with long faces. The lost eyes of all. They were starring the worst blow of the Selection in the last years. Does exactly 18, Argentina was left out of the World Cup in Korea / Japan in the first phase with a team that invited to dream of going much further. And even his own Marcelo Bielsa it was broken in the locker room, according to what some of those who were there later told.

Pablo Cavallero; José Chamot, Walter Samuel, Mauricio Pochettino; Javier Zanetti, Matìas Almeyda, Juan Pablo Sorín, Pablo Aimar; Ariel Ortega, Gabriel Batistuta and Claudio López were the 11 that El Loco put for that third game in which Argentina needed to win to go to the round of 16. His participation in the World Cup had started with a 1-0 victory against Nigeria (Bati’s goal) and then lost against England (also 1-0, Beckham goal). And that afternoon in Miyagi, very early in Argentina, Bielsa’s team failed to break the Swedes and said goodbye to the World Cup very early.

Anders Svensson was the one who nailed the first knife to the National Team with a free kick goal that became a trigger for questions between a barrier that did not jump and a shot by Cavallero who was also in the crosshairs. After 0-1 there were 31 minutes left in which Argentina had to reverse the result if they did not want to pack the suitcases. Bielsa had just removed Batistuta to put Crespo and then put Verón and Kily González, instead of Almeyda and Sorín. The Selection searched and searched, but the lack of effectiveness was one of the reasons for its elimination: He just tied thanks to Crespo, on the rebound of a penalty kick that Ortega missed, two minutes from the end.

The tie was not enough. Sweden and England added five points, while Argentina stayed with four in third position, bidding farewell to the World Cup. Totally unexpected for a team that -in contrast to what used to happen- he went through the Qualifiers without problems and had qualified for Korea / Japan with great comfort. However, when the time came, skated in what was the Group of Death of that World Cup and starred in the worst failure of the Bielsa era.

That Verón did not put everything. That Bielsa did not join Batistuta and Crespo. That PF Bonino threaded them to the players … Thousands of reasons and questions arose after that frustration of 2002 that made the National Team return to the times of failure of the early 1970s. However, beyond that early elimination, Bielsa continued at the forefront of the National Team, although before the next World Cup he ran out of “energy” and could not have a rematch in the maximum competition.