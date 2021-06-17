When Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Getting Married?

Update: June 16, 2021

Attention to all of you who were totally convinced Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton secretly got married this weekend: Looks like a wedding hasn’t happened quite yet, according to People’s sources! Blake and Gwen are hella excited to plan their special day, though.

“Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it’s safe for family and friends to attend. Gwen expressed early on that she really wanted a summer wedding, ”People’s source said. “She was upset earlier this year when it seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic. She slowly started planning the wedding this spring though. ”

“They are both ecstatic that it can finally happen. They are getting married this summer. Gwen’s boys will be very involved, ”the insider added. “Blake is a great extra dad and very close with the boys.”

Nothing else to see here, folks!

Original Story: December 7, 2020

Hello @ you, person who is incredibly invested in Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship and wedding plans. If you’re wondering when these two are gonna make things official, the answer is SOON.

According to a source who was in the mood to dish to People, “This won’t be a long engagement. There is a reason why Blake proposed now. They are both ready to get married.”

A lot of couples have had to postpone their weddings due to the ongoing pandemic, but Gwen and Blake aren’t looking to do something big and fancy. The source says they “don’t want a huge wedding. They want their family and close friends to attend and that’s it.”

Got it got it got it, cool cool cool.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As a reminder, Blake and Gwen first fell for each other on set of The Voice in 2015, and Blake popped the question just a few months ago in Oklahoma. A source told Us Weekly at the time, “Blake had the ring custom-designed, and asked permission from her dad before asking Gwen. It meant so much to Gwen that Blake was so traditional about it. ”

Obviously, it’s basically impossible to see Gwen’s ring in that ^^^^ picture, so here’s a bigger-but-also-very-blurry-sorry look at it from the People’s Choice Awards:

Instagram

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io