The Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez Colín, announced the Economic Reopening Plan to return to the "new normal" after COVID-19.

He indicated that the “new normal” plan has three stages: one that begins on May 18; the second is a stage of preparation; and the third that begins on June 1, which is when the national Sana Distancia day ends.

In the first stage they reopen “The municipalities of hope”, which are those municipalities that do not have contagion, and that are not adjacent to the contagious municipalities. In the second stage, which will begin from May 18 to 31, workers, companies and families will prepare to restart. Companies will have to have sanitation protocols before starting the reactivation.

We will have to know what to do at each moment of the new normality, and in the third stage that starts on June 1, with a system of traffic lights by regions, “he said.

The Secretary of Economy, indicated that to this day there are 269 municipalities in 15 states that do not have contagion and are not adjacent to any municipality with contagion.

“In the next few days there will be an institutional and government collaboration for the implementation of sanitary fences, to protect these municipalities, and from May 18, next Monday, we will have open school activity in the public space, work, vulnerable people and the measures that have to be taken for public health and work. “

Traffic light of economic reactivation.

In the traffic light by regions for the Reactivity of Social, Economic and Educational Activities, four colors are shown: red, orange, yellow and green, with five categories: public health and work, work, public space and the activities of vulnerable people .

In red-light states only essential work activities will be allowed, and three new sectors are added which are mining, construction and transportation manufacturing.

In orange, the activities that can be carried out increase, as long as the public health and work measures are complied with.

In yellow the activities that can be done are expanded, so less restrictions are added in the open space and greater restrictions in the closed public space.

“I mean religious temples, museums, cinemas, theaters, which are part of the public space, restaurants, but they will have to operate in a reduced way and with the care of vulnerable people, as long as the traffic light is yellow” , indicated the secretary of Economy.

At the green traffic lights there will be no restrictions, however public health and work measures are followed. Here they can operate essential and non-essential activities as well as the reactivation of school activities.

