Without a doubt one of the most important roles for the American actress Anne Hathaway is the one she played with Batwoman (Catwoman) in the movie “Batman: The Night Knight Rises” in 2012, but in reality Hathaway was not prepared for that role.

In an interview for BBC Radio 1, Anne confessed that She really was prepared for the Harley Quinn audition, but between the audition the director commented to him that really who would appear in the film was Catwoman and not Harley.

“I walked in and he had a cute, but crazy Vivienne Westwood top with stripes all over it and he was wearing ‘Joker’ style flats. And he was trying to give Chris a few maniacal smiles. He had been at the meeting for about an hour and he said, ‘Well, I’m sure I don’t have to tell you this, but this is Catwoman.’ And I was already changing my wardrobe, “said Anne.

Finally Hathaway was left with the role of Catwoman and Margot Robbie was the one who gave life to Harley Quinn in another movie of the franchise years later, “Suicide Squad”. During the interview he also confessed that he was later given time for a second audition, only now he already knew what role he would play.

“Then I thought that the next auditions were going to be in a few weeks, but months passed. And I knew that I was going to make it to the final instance, so it was good, because I thought ‘ok, now I know what character I will play, I have a little bit of time to prepare without being surprised, ‘”he said.

JM

