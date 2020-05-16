Thanks to sesame oil you can efficiently treat different health conditions

The oil sesame It is mainly known in Asia, so it is not very popular in the rest of the world. This causes some people to decide not to use it because they do not know what its positive or negative effects may be.

However, it is proven that this oil has various benefits and positive uses. That is why here we talk a little more about him.

Protection of the nervous system

As indicated by the nutritionist Elisa Morales in an article from the Better Health portal, sesame oil can help us protect our nervous system thanks to its contribution of vitamin E, phospholipids and lecithin, Which they exert important effects on nerve cells.

Vitamin E is also very important in preventing brain disease, and it plays an important role as an antioxidant.

Improve blood circulation

Sesame oil has been used since ancient times to improve blood circulation, lower cholesterol and prevent fat from adhering to the blood walls.

This happens thanks to sesamin and sesamoline, which are two unique substances in sesame oil.

Addressing muscle problems

In sesame oil we find copper and the linoleic and oleic fatty acids. They allow reducing the effect of inflammatory processes such as muscle cramps, tendinitis, sprains and others.

You can use sesame oil to massage the affected area for a period of 15 minutes for a more direct and accurate effect.

Address decalcification

Photo: Pixabay

Finally, with sesame oil you can perceive a very important contribution of calcium with which to combat decalcification of the bones, frequent hip pain and bone weakness. It also contains calcium of vegetable origin, making it ideal to cover any deficit.

The oil of sesame It can be very beneficial for you if you know how to use it and the benefits it brings you. Likewise, you can consult a nutritionist to indicate the best way to include it in your daily diet.

.