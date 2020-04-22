Regardless of whether you are a general manager, coach, player, or an amateur, the NFL Draft It will have something in common denominator: we will all see it from our house.

The pandemic of coronavirus led the league to hold this year’s edition remotely, including commissioner involvement Roger Goodell who adapted the basement of his home in New York, in a television studio where he will be responsible this Thursday to present the first 32 college teams.

In moments where sport and practically the world is paralyzed, the NFL Draft He is one of the few elements in the sports industry that will bring the value of the unexpected … good from the second pick because the Bengals are almost certain to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the overall pick1.

The NFL Draft 2020 will be broadcast live using the signals from ESPN, NFL Network and the Game Pass in which users can see it whenever they want or stop it if necessary.

The classic celebration of spring will begin this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico. The activity on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 can also be followed by the same signs.

The transmissions of the NFL Draft 2020Initially scheduled to take place from Las Vegas, Nevada, they will now be held from ESPN studios in Bristol, Connecticut, and will comply with social distancing guidelines and local workplace rules as a consequence of COVID-19.

The NFL has asked players who will be on broadcasts not to wear clothing with political or religious logos. What will be interesting to know is how many, including Commissioner Roger Goodell, will not be formally dressed from the waist up while their legs are covered in small shorts or shorts.

Much of the organizations’ future winner or loser is focused on their Draft harvest. Technology will be essential for all those involved to start conversations about possible changes.

