When and where to see the MTV MIAW 2021 awards Find out!

The award of Mtv this year will feature a parade of celebrities, among them Danna Paola, Kali Uchis, Paco de Miguel, Kenia Os, Rauw Alejandro, among others, so if you are interested in how to see it, keep reading.

The 2021 MIAW Awards are back with a celebrity parade, unrivaled performances and more surprises for internet lovers.

And it is that this year’s edition will not only feature artists of international stature such as Danna Paola, Rauw Alejandro, Christian Nodal, C. Tangana and Tini, but influencers, youtubers and other characters who conquered social networks will also be present.

As you may recall, the awards, organized by the MTV channel, were awarded for the first time in 2013 and since then they have become one of the most popular awards among young audiences.

This is how now the MTV MIAW 2021 recognize the best of the centennial generation and the most popular of pop culture in Latin America, including music, television, cinema, social networks, among others.

Despite the health contingency and the situation we are currently in, the event will take place in Mexico City.

It should be noted that the award ceremony will take place next Tuesday, July 13 and at 8:30 p.m. you will see your favorite singers, actors and influencers parade through the pink carpet, while at 10:00 p.m. sharp the 2021 edition of the MIAW awards.

You can tune in to broadcast the event through the official MTV page on Facebook Watch or through MTV Latin America in the following channels:

Izzi- channel 236 Dish- channel 260 Sky-channel 701

In addition, as if that were not enough, Kali Uchis, a Colombian-American singer, and Kenia Os will be the conductors of the award.

Danna Paola and Christian Nodal top the list of the most anticipated presentations this year and they will be joined by the Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro, C. Tangana, Justin Quiles, Gera Mx, Humbe and Bratty.

In addition, Kali Uchis will take the stage to present her successful song “Telepathy” live and there will also be Tini, Kunno, Paco de Miguel, Lali, Dhasia Wezka, Macarena García, Joel Pimentel, Carlota Madrigal, Yankel Stevan and many more.

Among the nominees, El Niño del Oxxo, Karol G, Kimberly Loaiza, Bella Poarch, Luisito Comunica, Erika Buenfil, Juanpa Zurita, Danna Paola and Bad Bunny stand out.

Undoubtedly, the competition for the so-called “pink kitten” will be close, but only you have the final decision.

To vote for your favorite artist or influencer you just have to enter the MTV website: https://miaw.mtvla.com/vota/, where you will find the nominees in each of the categories.