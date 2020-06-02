This Monday WWE will experience a historic night. One of the most legendary characters in recent times will have his retirement ceremony, during the edition of Monday Night RAW. Rey Mysterio Jr. He started his career at age 14, trained by his uncle Rey Mysterio Sr. who taught him the airy and agile style that characterizes Mexican wrestling and that until now has become his banner every time he climbs the ring.

The creator of 619 was born in San Diego, but he has always carried Mexico in his heart, because it was there that he began his journey to the top. Although his mask has traveled around the world and is one of the best-known figures in the strings, we share with you some data that you perhaps did not know, about the iconic King Mysterio.

He debuted at age 14 under the name “The Green Lizard”. Two weeks later he changed it to “Colibrí”.

Although he was born in San Diego, California, he started his career in Mexico. Was at AAA from 1992-1995

Before coming to WWE in 2002, he was on ECW and WCW.

Following his departure from WWE in 2015, he was at AAA, The Crash, Lucha Underground, and New Japan Pro Wrestling, then returned to WWE in 2018.

His finishing move, 619, is named after the San Diego LADA 619.

He has won pretty much everything in WWE, including the Triple Crown (WWE or World Heavyweight Title, Intercontinental or United States and Couples Title) and the Grand Slam (WWE or World Heavyweight Title, Intercontinental and United Title United, in addition to the Title of Couples).

One of the few things he hasn’t accomplished in WWE is earning Money in the Bank.

He won the Royal Rumble in 2006 and in that same year, he also took the World Heavyweight Championship (it no longer exists today and has been replaced by the Universal Championship) in a Triple Threat Match against Randy Orton and Kurt Angle.

Among his tattoos, he has the letters “EG” plastered on one arm, in honor of Eddie Guerrero.

Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero and Chris Jericho are among the few who have won the Cruiserweight Championship at WCW and a World Championship at WWE.

He lost his mask in a WCW Betting Match and was part of his career unmasked. Upon entering WWE, he covered his face again.

Rey Mysterio’s retirement from Vince McMahon’s company will be during Monday Night Raw and we tell you where you can see him.

When: Monday, June 1

Where to watch it: Fox Sports and WWE Network

Time: 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time).

