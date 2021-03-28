when and where do they fight and what is the bag

It took, Tyson. It took him a while, but he finally agreed.

“I just want to tell people that the fight between holyfield and me will be held. Holyfield is a humble guy, a man of God, but I am the man of God. And we are going to be very successful on May 29. “

The confirmation came after Holyfield’s team leaked to the press that the Brooklyn legend had turned down a $ 25 million proposal to fight. Tyson felt that his push and pull to earn more money was making him look like a coward and he was quick to react. “The fight is going to be held, we have to close some things in the contract and there will be Evander and me. I’ve learned a lot, we don’t need promoters, they are overrated. They tell the boxer how big he is, and I like him, but what could you need from someone like them in this business? “Said Iron Mike, clarifying that some fine print details have yet to be closed but making it clear that the third edition From the fight that kept millions of spectators in suspense, there is no turning back.

When and where will it take place?

The exhibition is scheduled for May 29 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Although it is still unknown whether it will be with or without an audience, given the restrictions that apply in the United States due to the pandemic. There is plenty of capacity: it is enabled to hold up to 65 thousand spectators.

The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will host the fight between Tyson and Holyfield.

How much money does the fight move?

So far the only thing that is known for sure is that Tyson will take at least $ 25 million. Add to that the Holyfield portion, which is probably slightly lower. The exact figure will depend on the decision made regarding the presence of the public and the sale of the television rights.

The third, the charm?

Tyson and Holyfield have met twice before, and what many do not remember is that Iron Mike was not victorious in any of them. They fought for the first time in 1996 in Las Vegas, and Holyfield gave him an epic beating that should have been decreed with a technical KO. A year later they got back into the ring and, realizing that he could not beat him again, Tyson attacked with an unsportsmanlike act that was a trademark in his career: the bite with which he ripped off his ear. He was disqualified.

The moment Tyson bites off Holyfield’s ear.

