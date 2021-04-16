when and how to see this meteor shower

How to locate the Rain of Lyrid?

To locate where the meteors will pass, you only have to locate the brightest star in the constellation of Lyra to find what astronomers call the “radiant”, the point where they begin to emanate. meteors from comet G1 Thatcher, whose dust particles, when they come into contact with the atmosphere, leave that trail of light that we perceive as a ‘shooting star’. Although Thatcher is quite far from Earth, orbiting the Sun once every 415 years, she scatters cosmic debris along her path. The radiant is near the bright star Vega. This is just a casual alignment, as these meteors burn up in the atmosphere about 100 km up and Vega is billions of times farther away, 25 light years distant from Earth.

While meteor showers can be seen from Earth, the meteoroids that cause them actually they are no bigger than pebbles.

¿Did you know that the Lyrid rain was first observed in 687 BC. C.? It is the longest rain that we have evidence of. Records of this rain go back about 2,700 years.

In some moments of history, the Lyrids have starred in prominent moments, such as in 1982, when American observers saw a burst of nearly 100 meteors per hour. In Japan, a little earlier, in 1945, the observers also saw around 100 meteors per hour.

What is the extra surprise of this event?

The first supermoon of 2021. Astronomy fans will be able to contemplate on April 26 and 27, a spectacular full moon at its closest point to Earth. From here, it will be up to 15% larger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon. This April moon is known as the pink moon because it refers to the flowering of this kind of old garden roses.