When and how did Dick Clark die?

Dick Clark was a well-known radio and television personality who worked in show business for more than 50 years. Also a key player on ABC’s New Year’s Eve shows from 1972 to 2004, the year he suffered a stroke. He handed over the hosting duties to Ryan Seacrest in 2006 and made guest appearances until his death in 2012. Here’s what you need to know about the legendary host’s death.

Clark died of a heart attack in 2012

In April 2012, Clark’s agent, Paul Shefrin, told ABC News that Clark had died of a “heart attack” at the age of 82. But he had been working tirelessly until then to recover from the 2004 stroke that left him partially paralyzed and caused him to have speech problems. But after taking a year off, he returned to the New Year’s Eve show each year as a guest every year until his death.

Seacrest, who took over as main host after Clark’s stroke, released an emotional statement when Clark passed away.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my dear friend Dick Clark,” Seacrest said at the time. “It really has been one of the biggest influences in my life. I idolized him from the beginning, and early in my career I was graced with his generous advice and suggestions. When I joined his show in 2006, it was a dream come true to work with him every New Years Eve for the past six years. He was smart, charming, funny, and always a true gentleman. I learned a lot from him and will always be indebted to him for his faith and support. He was a notable presenter and businessman and left a rich legacy to television audiences around the world. We will all miss him.”

ABC News reported that the Museum of Broadcasting Communications accounted for what Dick Clark Productions did on television: it was more than 7,500 hours of programming, more than 30 series and 250 specials.

“For more than half a century, Dick Clark brought the best of American music to audiences across the country, building careers and countless fans for artists on his iconic shows, American Bandstand and New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve,” said the president. and The Walt Disney Company CEO Robert Iger in a statement. “We are proud that ABC was the home of these shows and it will always be a part of their legacy. On behalf of everyone at Disney and ABC, we send our deepest condolences to Dick’s family, as well as the three generations of fans who will miss him as much as we do. “

Clark is survived by three children and his third wife

Clark was married three times. His first marriage was to Barbara Mallery in 1952, with whom he had a son, Richard A. Clark. They divorced in 1961. Clark married Loretta Martin a year later and they had two children, Duane and Cindy. Clark and Martin divorced in 1971.

In 1977, Clark married Kari Wigton, whom he was married to until her death.

All of Dick Clark’s sons followed in his footsteps and went to work in the entertainment industry in some capacity.

Richard Clark III produced shows for Dick Clark Productions called Puttin ‘On the Hits and Puttin’ On the Kids. He told the Los Angeles Times in an interview that his father was the best teacher he had ever known.

“He is one of the best teachers I could ever imagine. I went to school for many years, but I didn’t learn anything compared to what I learned from him, ”said Richard Clark, who graduated from Northwestern University. His father gave him some advice after obtaining the degree: “The company will always be here for you. Why don’t you see how other people work? I followed that advice and moved around the city for about four or five years. “

Duane Clark attended UCLA Film School and later directed episodes of shows like Highlander, Dark Angel, The Practice, Boston Public, CSI, CSI: Miami, Hawaii Five-0, and MacGyver.

Cindy Clark has worked as a producer on various shows, including The Chase and The Curse of Oak Island.

