Anthony Smith Seeks a new shot at the UFC Light Heavyweight World Championship after resuming his victory path in mid-2019. Although you will need one or two more before having it.

Still not knowing what his next step in the octagon will be, the fighter recently recalled an incident he had outside of it. Talking with Ariel Helwani once related that a stranger entered his house.

“I am not lying when I say that it’s one of the hardest fights I’ve ever had in my life. I entered that fight ready to die. No one smart breaks into an unarmed house in the middle of the night. When they come in at night, it’s to hurt someone.

“No normal person is capable of fighting like this. I’m not the baddest fighter on the planet but he was a normal guy and I had a hard time dealing with him. And he received everything I threw at him. Every hit, every knee, every elbow. He took each one of them and kept fighting me.

“You always think you’re so rude. I just don’t feel that way. I didn’t know it was possible to be so terrified“

