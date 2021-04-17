When a seven-year-old ex-slave girl became an icon of the American abolitionist movement

Mary Mildred Williams was a seven-year-old ex-slave girl who in 1855 became an icon of the US abolitionist movement (image via Wikimedia commons)

The tactic of resorting to a boy or girl (both the image and the person) as a claim to achieve a specific end (political, social, economic …) and thereby move and remove consciences is known by the term ‘pedophrasty’, a neologism not registered by the dictionary (although valid, according to the Fundéu), a copy of the Anglicism ‘pedophrasty’ and that arose from the union of the Greek words ‘paidós’ (child) and ‘frastêros’ (guide, informant, illustrator). The coinage of the term is attributed to the Lebanese essayist Nassim Nicholas Taleb.

Many are the little ones that have been used for different purposes to give visibility to various issues, two of which are young women. Malala Yousafzai, of Pakistani origin who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for her activism in favor of civil rights and the education of girls and women, and Greta thunberg, Swedish environmental activist.

Mid-nineteenth century, Mary Mildred Williams was a little girl who became a reference and icon of the abolitionist movement of the United States.

Mary was born into a family of African-American slaves, but curiously the girl had a totally light skin tone, which made her appear Caucasian. After being freed from slavery, in 1855, he went to live with his parents in Boston, where his father had come into contact with a famous Republican senator named Charles Sumner, who at that time was leading an important antislavery movement.

When Senator Sumner met the little girl (who was then 7 years old) and her past as a slave and also saw her fair skin, he had a great idea to attract attention in his abolitionist campaign.

A year earlier, the writer Mary Hayden Pike, had published (under the pseudonym Mary Langdon) a fictional story titled ‘Ida May: a story of real and possible things’ (Ida May: a Story of Things Actual and Possible), whose plot spoke of the kidnapping of a white girl and how she had been enslaved, becoming one of the most widely read stories at that time.

Read more

Charles sumner came up with a whole plan to introduce Mary Mildred Williams as the real little girl who experienced the same misfortune that Ida May.

The senator ordered Mary to be taken a daguerreotype (the first photography techniques), in which the girl appeared elegantly dressed and with a solemn face, resting her right forearm on a table that had placed a kind of notebook.

This image of the girl was distributed along with a letter written by Charles Sumner in which he called the little girl ‘the little slave’ and indicated that she was the real Ida May.

Several were the newspapers that echoed the letter, among them the Boston Telegraph, on February 27, 1855 (and later the New-York Daily Times, on March 1), giving important coverage to the abolitionist campaign of Senator Summer , who went everywhere to give his lectures accompanied by the girl, making an extensive tour that took them to visit numerous towns.

Charles Sumner received numerous criticisms for the use of Mary Mildred Williams, but above all for distorting her story, which had nothing to do with that of the character in the story, since Ida May turned out to be really white and to have been kidnapped, while little Mary was of African American descent and was also born a slave.

Senator Summer’s attack on the slaveholders was such that he won numerous enemies, to such an extent that, on May 22, 1856, while he was giving a speech in the Senate chamber, he was attacked by Preston brooks (member of the House of Representatives for the Democratic Party and defender of slavery), giving him such a beating that Charles Sumner was on the verge of death and that he was removed for a time from the campaign of the abolitionist movement, at which time little Mary Mildred Williams was forgotten shortly thereafter (especially after the outbreak in 1861 of the American Civil War which divided the country in two).

Image and reference sources: librarything / archives.gov/ smithsonianmag / Wikimedia commons

More stories that may interest you: