When a mob of Tennessee townspeople lynched and asked to hang a circus elephant

During the last quarter of the 19th century many are the traveling circuses that appeared in the United States. Companies full of artists, trained animals and the most surprising characters who were dedicated to bringing entertainment and fun throughout the country and even to other places on the planet.

In 1916 a mob of residents of a Tennessee town lynched and asked to hang a circus elephant (image via Wikimedia commons)

Several are the great circuses that arose (some of them ended up working among themselves), among which the famous ‘Sparks World Famous Shows’ Founded by John H. Wiseman in 1880 and that in a couple of decades became one of the most important. That transformation was thanks to Charles, a young orphan that Wiseman adopted and took the company’s last name. ‘Sparks’.

In 1903 Charles sparks He inherited the circus after the death of his adoptive father and after taking charge of the management, he managed to make the ‘Sparks World Famous Shows’ so large and important in his time that, a few years later, the company had moved in five wagons from train to having to carry all the circus equipment (human, animal and material) in fifteen (at the beginning of 1920 it reached more than twenty wagons).

One of the stars of the emerging Sparks circus was an elephant named Mary, which delighted young and old thanks to its ability to throw baseballs and even to play a musical instrument.

When the wagons of the company ‘Sparks World Famous Shows’ arrived at a town, it was common to see the parade that was organized through its main streets with all the artists and animals of the circus, leading the march was the elephant Mary who astonished everyone present for her majesty and enormous size (she was 3 meters and 58 centimeters high and weighed close to five tons) and that was advertised on the billboards as ‘the largest living animal on Earth’.

On September 11, 1916, the circus caravan reached the town of Kingsport (in the State of Tennessee) and he did it without one of his workers, the elephant keeper and trainer.

Chance made even the facilities approach a man named Walter eldridge, who said he was unemployed, looking for a job, so Charles Sparks decided to hire him to take care of the elephant. during the days when the circus would be in that place.

The following afternoon, once all the tents and stands had been set up, the entire circus cast set out to carry out the traditional parade through the streets of Kingsport, with Sparks commissioning his new employee to take charge of driving the elephant Mary without foresee the dire consequences of that disastrous decision.

During the journey and it is not really known why it happened, the animal went into a rage against its new caretaker (everything indicates that it was because of some physical abuse that Walter Eldridge carried out with the elephant), hitting it strongly and throwing it into the air several meters, to finally crush his head with one of its huge, heavy paws.

A horrible and bloody spectacle that caused fainting among the public attending the parade, but also the indignation of many of them, crying out for revenge and attempting a lynching the animal to the cry of ‘let’s kill the elephant!’. A local blacksmith named Hench Cox reached for his shotgun and shot the elephant five times, without succeeding in killing her.

Kingsport Sheriff He also tried, in vain, to end the life of the elephant by shooting her with his revolver, ordering the arrest of the animal that, due to its large size, could not be introduced into a cell, so it ended up chained outside the police station, while hundreds of people crowded around and continued to cry out for revenge for Walter Eldridge.

While deciding what to do with the elephant, a group of citizens, led by the mayor of Kingsport, met with Charles Sparks that same night to indicate that if he did not get rid of the animal they would boycott his show and prevent the circus from being able to perform. the representations hired in that population and in all of the State of Tennessee. The circus businessman had to make a bitter and painful decision, giving his consent for the elephant Mary to be executed the next day.

On the morning of September 13, the news of the event appeared with a large headline ‘Murderous Mary’ (Mary the murderer) and that same day the animal was put into one of the wagons and taken by train to a nearby town where, after placing a thick chain around its neck, She was lifted several meters from the ground by a crane in order that she died by hanging, while a crowd of two thousand five hundred people (of which a great number were small children) watched and cheered that execution.

Much was written about the case, there being numerous contradictory information about what really happened that afternoon of September 12, 1916 and the real reason why the elephant Mary attacked her new caretaker. Some sources indicate that he was dedicated to continuously mistreating her during the parade, nailing a sharp hook that he was carrying into the animal’s ear. Other chronicles say that the pachyderm got out of hand for no reason.

That affair gave negative publicity to the ‘Sparks World Famous Shows’, beginning there the decline of the company that would end up being sold a decade later (in 1928) to HB Gentry, who would turn out to be in fact a representative of the ‘American Circus Corporation’, which until then had been the main competition of the Charles Sparks circus and whom he had refused to sell if he really knew who was behind the acquisition.

