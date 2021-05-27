When a century ago it was already fashionable to move on a motorized scooter down the street

In recent years, the streets of practically all the towns have circulated dozens of people moving from one place to another mounted on electric scooters (also called ‘motorized scooter’).

Florence Norman (left) and a postal service official (right) riding a motorized scooter a century ago (images via Wikimedia commons)

But these fashionable vehicles that have become an alternative to motorcycles or other not very green transport, is not something that has been invented recently, being able to find that many are the prototypes that have been put in place for a few decades. , coming to find that a century ago they already existed.

In 1915 the company ‘Autoped Company’ from Long Island City (New York) launched a motorized scooter that, at first, was intended as a means of entertainment for children, having a seizure motor that initially did not reach 100 cubic centimeters.

It was something that for its price would only be available to those families with more resources ($ 100 at the time), but unusually this vehicle began to have a great acceptance among adults, these being the main owners of a motorized scooter.

We must bear in mind that at that time the strict traffic regulations that we have today did not yet exist and that there were not even traffic lights in most towns, so it was very common to see cars and scooters driving together. ‘Autoped’(as it was called).

Even the New York postal service bought a few motorized scooters and it was common to see the mailmen carry out the delivery of the mail mounted on one.

Although the Autoped began to be commercialized in 1915, it was not until a year later that Arthur Hugo Cecil Gibson managed to register and have the patent approved (specifically on July 25, 1916).

That same year there was a woman who received an Autoped as a birthday present and on numerous occasions she was seen riding in one (both in New York and on visits to London and other capitals). I am referring to Florence Norman, a famous suffragette who came to meetings with top political leaders on her scooter.

This fact was so relevant that even the press dedicated several articles to it in which they talked more about this curious means of transport than about the social struggle for equality and women’s suffrage.

In 1919 the German company ‘Krupp’, presented its own model of motorized scooter, somewhat improved and with a power that made it exceed 30 kilometers per hour in speed and a 155 cc engine, which in a couple of years was already 191 cc and even incorporated a seat.

It is not known for sure what the reason was, but towards the first half of the 1920s the demand and sale of motorized scooters began to decline and in 1921 the Autoped Company stopped marketing it and a year later the Krupp company did the same. .

Some experts point out that it was because of the popularization of motorcycles, which began to be marketed for a price similar to scooters and for a few decades motorized scooters remained in the semi-forgotten, until they reappeared in the mid-1980s, although This resurgence was hardly successful and it was not until well into the 21st century that the fever for owning and moving around in the new electric scooters resumed.

Image sources: Wikimedia commons

