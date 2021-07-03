“When a cause is just and convenient, you have to go beyond prejudice”

Pedro Sánchez, in the Federal Committee of the PSOE (Photo: . / Chema Moya)

This Saturday, the PSOE celebrates its first federal committee in person since the beginning of the pandemic, and its secretary general and president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has taken advantage of the appointment to claim the application of pardons to the politicians of the ‘procés’.

“When a cause is fair and convenient, we must go beyond prejudice,” said Sánchez, who has appealed to trust the “intelligence and empathy of the public to assume the proposed changes.”

Sánchez has defended that society has a formidable capacity for adaptation and that, although “the grace measures will not solve the crisis in Catalonia by themselves, neither will prison solve it, and the message has to be from” empathy ”,“ dialogue ”, coexistence”, that “we all need each other”.

We must restore difficult coexistence, with those who think differently, and that is achieved through dialogue Pedro Sánchez

“We are a brave party, the party of hope, which works for the common good,” he said. “We must restore difficult coexistence, with those who think differently, and that is achieved through dialogue,” the president insisted.

Sánchez began his speech by citing Juan Negrín, president of the Government during the Second Republic, who from exile defended the inclusion of Franco’s Spain in the American Marshall plan. Negrín then showed his courage, that which Sánchez now claims as the main value of the Socialist Party.

“The PSOE is a determined, determined party, with the conviction that we are fulfilling our duty,” he said. “The Socialist Party has always loved Spain, and that is what differentiates us from other parties”, h …

