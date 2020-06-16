Fernando has always liked riding a bike. So much so that in his previous job as an accounting clerk, he rode a bicycle. Now his job is precisely to go from one place to another in it. “I love what I do, much better than working in an office as I have done for years,” said this Zaragoza rider who lives in Madrid. However, the job he likes so much, he says, is precarious. “And with the coronavirus it has become even more precarious,” he criticizes.

Fernando works as a messenger for Glovo and Uber Eats, but his colleagues also work for Deliveroo, Just Eat or Stuart. It is usual for this type of workers to be registered on different platforms: “We go from one to the other, where we get accounts, hours, orders …”. With the declaration of the state of alarm and confinement on March 14, the riders saw uncertainty take over their role. On the one hand, most of the restaurants closed, so their job lost the main customer. On the other, with people locked up in their houses without being able to leave, orders increased.

“The usual hotel business was reduced and orders for pharmacy products increased, shipments between individuals … the type of order changed,” recalls Fernando, who explains that this came with a negative consequence: greater weight on the back. “Supermarket orders grew, which are very heavy. For us it has been quite negative ”, he explains.

Despite the fact that the work has been harder due to the pandemic, the riders assure that their income has not been rewarded. In fact, some platforms decided to lower the fixed rate that the dealers charge per order. “Glovo lowered the base rate from 2.50 euros, which was in Madrid, to 1.20 euros,” explains Fernando, adding that they have created the “dynamic rates” model with more weight in the variables. “You have an extra if it rains, if there are many orders, by weight, by kilometers traveled …”.

But these variable-based rates, according to the rider, do not improve their income. Neither the greater weight of the orders as they are now supermarket purchases, nor the large number of kilometers they make, such as the “1.51 turns to the moon” that Fernando could have given by adding all he did in 2019, as Glovo congratulated him at the end of the year. Still, his money is reduced: “Now we have more uncertainty than before about what we are going to earn, the parameters are designed only based on what the platform needs.” The rider explains that “there has been a lot of discontent” and even a strike.

For his part, Sacha Michaud, Glovo co-founder, explains to Newtral.es that with the change in rates “the average in Spain is that riders are earning more than before the crisis.” “Over the past 30 days, average hourly earnings have increased an average of 17%. As an example, in Madrid it has gone from 8.23 ​​euros to 9.35 euros, increasing 28% and in Barcelona from 7.73 euros to 9.04 euros, 13% more “, they comment. In addition, they defend that it is a change in pricing that began in 2019 and that “the distributors requested it.”

However, rider Fernando criticizes his situation during the pandemic: “We are working harder, carrying more weight, making more kilometers and risking our lives. And all this for less salary in exchange. ” “I understand that the coronavirus is a problem that has overwhelmed everyone, but of course, when you are already in a situation of total precariousness, the overflow already destroys you,” he laments.

A life dominated by the application

If there is one thing that has not changed in the daily life of a rider during the pandemic, it is that they live constantly subject to the phone. “Our life is dominated by the application: where do you go, what do you do, when can you go home and when not … everything scores, evaluates and controls the application, the control we undergo is exhaustive,” says Fernando.

Thus, before the pandemic, they had to “fish for hours”. That is, sign up to work certain hours on specific days. Sometimes it is done even a week in advance, and depending on the rider’s score, they can access them or not. With the coronavirus, however, some applications have been open all hours. “Once you have hours, your job is to run from one side to the other, so that the food arrives hot and that neither the restaurant nor the client rate you in the negative, which then is what lets you take hours or not,” he explains. Fernando, who at 41, has been working as a rider since 2016.

This opening of hours and the lack of income from the COVID-19, has led some former riders to re-register in the application. This is the case of Juan Carlos, who had not worked as a rider for a long time, but who has reactivated his account during the state of alarm. “I had been deactivated since December, because it seemed like a scam, but with the coronavirus problem, I had to go back,” he regrets.

Juan Carlos first worked as a rider in 2015. During those years on the bike, he had an accident at work, he went to trial — which ended in a monetary agreement in which the company compensated him — he has changed platforms and you have activated and deactivated your account on several occasions. Now, due to the conditions supported on the bike during the alarm state, he has decided to stop being a rider forever.

“It is the most unworthy job there is,” says Juan Carlos on several occasions with a firm tone. He says that working half a month of March and half of April he earned 650 euros “but I have to pay 900, from the flat, the internet to be able to have data that works with the application outside the home, food, debts… Nobody gets accounts , and whoever says yes, lies ”, affirms this Venezuelan of Spanish descent who works in Madrid.

The control that the application has over them, also shows how much they are willing to risk their health to avoid receiving a bad score. “We are on the street, with the risk of contagion and companies have told us that the client has to go down to the portal, or we have to leave the order in the elevator and hit the button, but there are people who do not go down, and you have to go up and leave it at the door, because they are the ones who score you, and the points are those that determine whether you work or not ”, explains Juan Carlos.

During the pandemic, he had to take bottles of alcohol and ice to flats where parties were being held when house meetings were still not allowed and even clients asked him to take down the garbage after distributing the order, despite the fact that there is risk of contagion. “You touch railings, telephones, the doors, the elevator … You are totally exposed and sometimes you do not notice or empathy,” he laments.

However, the little empathy Juan Carlos regrets having encountered during the state of alarm has nothing to do with the experience of Badr, a rider in Barcelona, ​​who works for Deliveroo and Uber Eats. “Of all the jobs I have done throughout my life, the one I like the most is this and I want to keep it because it is a decent job, honored and declared by the Government as essential and I feel very good when I bring food to a old lady who can’t go down to the street and thanks me through the door. “That fills me up, even if I am not satisfied with what I have been paid,” he says, although he regrets that “many platforms have abused the health situation.”

Badr, 42, is a father of a family who has been a rider since 2016 and in Barcelona since 1999, the city he came to from Morocco. “In 2008 I was a construction entrepreneur, but with the crisis I lost my employees, my house, the car, the company’s material and still owed the bank money,” he recalls. In 2016, Badr was selling cars when he saw an ad for Glovo, in which he said he could be his own boss. “And I signed up,” he says. However, he denounces that conditions have worsened during the state of alarm: “I am now billing between 150 and 200 euros a week, instead of the 800 that I billed before,” he explains, and he is quick to add: “but because I worked many hours”.

Fear of exposure

The government established a measure in March to contain the coronavirus: stay home and telework. But not all jobs lend themselves to it. The one of the riders is one of them, however, they denounce that they have found a lack of protection material by some companies.

“The companies have not given us any form of protection beyond that of a mask when everything was very advanced. Of course, they have sent us many emails saying to be careful “, jokes Fernando, who remembers that the riders are” in continuous exposure “. “We have been afraid for ourselves and for our families. We go door to door and then we go home with ours. ”

Fernando has reduced the hours he works during the pandemic to avoid contagion, because he could “more or less allow it.” On the days he does work, he presses the bell and elevator buttons with his house keys. “It is a continuous paranoia but it responds to a real risk. Also the first days we had no information or epis and we did not stop working at any time, ”he denounces.

The same goes for Juan Carlos, who assures that when the pandemic started, most of the riders did not know what was happening. “90% are foreigners, so I saw that at the beginning people were not very clear about what was happening when the pandemic started. Several delivery men have become ill and others have died, ”says the Venezuelan rider.

According to his experience, wearing a mask while you cross Madrid on a bike with orders on your back “is horrible”, but he says, “almost no one wore it.” “I took care of myself as much as I could, but sometimes you forget in the rush and there have been times when it has been difficult to get them,” he confesses.

Juan Carlos has been scared by COVID while working. He says that he has been afraid in Moncloa, Atocha, Gran Vía … where riders like him are waiting for orders. “The people that can accumulate in these places are terrible, they are sources of infection in Madrid. Sometimes not even those who attend the places where you go to collect food took it, and I tell you about when there were 400 deaths a day, “he says.

Badr, for his part, highlights that his work during the pandemic “is essential”. “We have been at the foot of the canyon: if someone has needed water, we have taken him, if they have wanted to buy medicine, too. Put that as a messenger I make 20 orders a day, it is better and more controllable for the pandemic that a messenger make those 20 messages so that 20 different people go out to do it, ”he argues.

He assures that he has not feared for his health: “I am more afraid if I cannot make ends meet and I have the landlady behind. The fear of losing the job is stronger than COVID ”. And he says that companies like Deliveroo provided him with masks and disinfectant gel. In fact, Deliveroo has assured Newtral.es that at the start of the pandemic, due to a shortage of materials, what they were doing was reimbursing up to a maximum of 25 euros per rider if they acquired their own protection material. Later, they comment that they have been sent packs with “dozens of masks” and with disinfecting gels. “We do it periodically, so that they are protected in the short to medium term,” say Deliveroo sources.

For its part, Glovo explains that in Spain “there was a lack of material the first 3 or 4 weeks of the pandemic”, but that they made a “massive” request. In total, they calculate that in general, among the 22 countries in which they operate, they have distributed “more than 190,000 masks and 130,000 gloves”, as well as disinfectant gel. “In addition, we have given instructions and security protocols to restaurants and delivery people,” explains Michaud.

The fight of the false self-employed

Riders have a self-employed relationship with delivery platforms, but they claim that these apps control all of their activity and are therefore considered false self-employed. RidersxDerechos, a union of which Fernando is a member, recently met with the Ministry of Labor to explain that they are actually salaried workers and they assure that the Executive wants to “legislate in that sense”.

For food delivery platforms, it means less expense for riders to be autonomous – since in that case it is the workers who pay Social Security – and they defend that they are not salaried employees because they have flexibility, such as deciding when connect to the platform. The Autonomous Association of Riders, chaired by Badr and with 800 members, asks precisely to be autonomous “but with better laws”, and not salaried as unions demand. “We want legal certainty so that the platforms do not do what they want,” he demands.

At the moment, the future of riders and their working relationship with companies like Deliveroo, Glovo or Uber Eats remains uncertain, and deliverymen hope that the situation will improve once the pandemic ends. In fact, Fernando believes that it is a good time for the trade, since he trusts that it is about to legislate so that they are considered salaried.

Less optimistic is Juan Carlos, who after his decision to stop being a rider definitely ensures that he has “total uncertainty” of what his life is going to be. “I have never felt like this,” he confesses and assures that these companies “have their days numbered.” “Not for nothing, but because nobody will be able to do it, because of the precariousness. Either the conditions change, or nothing, “he says.”

“Before being a rider it was better, you became autonomous but they gave you a fixed rate per hour and guaranteed you two minimum orders, but everything has become precarious very quickly. When everything about COVID-19 passes, they will tell you: “Pay us for working and we guarantee that you will pedal like a bastard,” he jokes.