São Paulo, 20 – Wheat prices on the Chicago Stock Exchange (CBOT) remain under pressure, with the contract for July trading below US $ 5 per bushel. This value repeats the minimum observed in March, when the pandemic of the new coronavirus began to affect global markets significantly, evaluates the bank Commerzbank. The pressure is, according to analysts, for issues related to the demand and supply of the cereal in the 2019/20 harvest, affected by the consequences of the disease.

Although in the first moment of the crisis there was an increase in the demand for the cereal, which provided a rapid recovery of prices to the levels of January, these gains were later reversed.

According to the bank’s report, in this second moment, the measures to contain the pandemic reduced consumption, which caused the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the International Grain Council to reduce projections for the global demand in 2019/20, at 6 million and 5 million tons, respectively.

At the tip of the offer, the improvement in climatic conditions in the main areas of cultivation, both in the USA and in the European Union (EU), has also been weighing on the performance of prices, according to the German bank. In recent days, however, despite recent rains, the European Commission’s forecasting agency (MARS) has lowered its expectations for cereal production in the EU.

The revision in the estimates even boosted commodity prices in Chicago in the session on Tuesday, when wheat futures ended slightly up 0.35% at $ 4.9875, after reaching the lowest level in 7 months.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year