Do you want smooth skin and forget about annoying blemishes? So, it’s time for you to try the natural, maybe the answer has always been in your cupboard and you didn’t even count. Therefore, today we share the wheat flour mask to remove open pores.

The truth is that there are many factors that damage your skin, sometimes even the same beauty products They are counterproductive due to excess chemicals. Furthermore, the effects of unprotected sun, pollution and bad eating habits are destroying the production of collagen and therefore the pores appear.

Wheat flour mask to remove open pores

But why do open pores appear? Dermatologists at the Skin Institute in New Zealand explain that the main characteristics of the skin that indicates that the pores are open is excess oil. Through them, the body eliminates toxic substances and once they are opened it cannot be closed.

In addition, from excess fat, elasticity also decreases and there is an increase in the hair follicle. It is important that before putting this natural mask into practice consult an expert in dermatology, to see how good it is for your skin, it is not recommended for sensitive skin.

In the meantime, before applying it, I suggest you do the test on a small area of ​​the face and if you see that after 24 hours there are no side effects, apply it to the rest.

Wheat flour mask

For millennial times, the wheat mask has been used to improve the appearance of the skin, which not only helps to give that smooth and radiant effect, it also has exfoliating properties that favor the elimination of dead cells. According to a Food and Energy Security study, wheat flour is rich in vitamins and minerals, such as potassium, magnesium, zinc and the B complex.

Ingredients

Warm water (½ cup)

Wheat flour (3 tablespoons)

How to prepare it?

First of all, get a container and pour the water.

Now, add the 3 tablespoons of wheat flour and mix until you get a homogeneous paste.

Then, clean and dry your face very well.

Well, apply giving circular massages and touches with your fingertips.

Leave to act for 20 minutes and rinse with plenty of cold water.

Finally, apply moisturizer.

